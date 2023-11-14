Who is Bobbi Storm and why did she almost get kicked off a Delta flight?

Things got pretty tense between gospel singer Bobbi Storm and a Delta Airlines flight attendant, according to footage posted in 2023 on the singer’s TikTok and Instagram. And as a result, Storm was nearly kicked off the plane.

In the footage, Storm is seen standing in the aisle of the plane talking to the other passengers, telling them she just learned she was Grammy nominated. The flight attendant tells her to sit back down. In response, Storm reminds the Delta employee the seatbelt signs are off and that she isn’t disturbing anyone before she finally returns to her seat. It’s not clear where Storm was headed at the time.

Though she did sit back down, Storm wasn’t finished. As she continued to speak loudly with the other passengers, she told them she’s prepared to sing for them. In the clip, Storm said, “I wanted to do it when I first got on the plane, but I was like you know, I haven’t done this in a while. I’ve gotten to the next status so.”

No in-flight serenades allowed

On the flight, the Delta attendant in question finally confronted Storm while she was speaking loudly to others on the plane, at which time he repeatedly asked if she’s going to be quiet. Storm then explained she’s only doing what the Lord has told her to do, before asking the other passengers if they’d like to hear her song. It all got very awkward until the flight attendant threatened to kick her off the flight and only then did Storm relent— well, sort of. She still sang her new song, “We Can’t Forget Him,” just at a lower volume.

After the clip went viral, Delta Airlines reportedly reached out to Storm who said in a follow-up post she didn’t want the unidentified flight attendant to lose his job, according to Billboard. Storm did, however, hope he learned, “a valuable lesson on how to treat other people,” she said. Delta did reaffirm the importance of following flight crew instructions. Response to Storm’s post was otherwise mixed. Some called her behavior entitled. Maverick City Music didn’t comment on the situation.

The Maverick Way, a project Storm worked on with the gospel music collective, Maverick City Music, received two 2024 Grammy nominations in the Best Gospel Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song categories. Storm sings on the Maverick City Music single, “Firm Foundation (He’s Gonna Make A Way),” ABC News reported, but she is not individually nominated.