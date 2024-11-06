‘A very bright future with the Red Flash’: What was Saint Francis University football player Kevon Walker’s cause of death?

Saint Francis University defensive lineman Kevon Walker died early this week, and while the cause has not yet been determined, Walker’s friends said he reported “feeling ill” in the days before his death.

Walker, 18, was a freshman at Saint Francis University (SFU) in Pennsylvania, and Cambria County law enforcement say he was found unresponsive in his dorm room bed. Police said they would investigate the circumstances of Walker’s death, but there were no signs of foul play. Walker’s exact cause of death was pending the completion of toxicology and pathology reports, officials said.

News of Walker’s sudden death spread widely in the Saint Francis community and in Buffalo, New York, where Walker played football at Canisius High School. Canisius Coach Paul R. Woods Sr. shared a tribute to Walker on social media, stating, “This [one] hurt .. Please send a prayer to my guy and his family.. Also the Canisius High School community R.I.P KEVON WALKER..LOVE YOU KID.”

Saint Francis Red Flash Chris Villarial has not publicly commented on Walker’s tragic death or posted a tribute on social media. But the school’s football program announced the news on X, stating, “The Saint Francis football family mourns the sudden passing of Kevon Walker. During this difficult time, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to Kevon’s family and friends.” A comment responded, “Kevon was the type of person who was always willing to help the younger kids. A true leader and friend. He will be greatly missed.”

Saint Francis canceled classes

Saint Francis, a private university with less than 3,000 students enrolled in Loretto, PA, about 80 miles east of Pittsburgh, canceled classes Tuesday to allow students time to mourn. In a statement, SFU Athletic Director James Downer said the department was heartbroken over Walker’s tragic and untimely loss. Walker’s time at Saint Francis was short, Downer added, Walker had already made a “positive impact on the football program.”

According to Downer, Walker “was well-liked and respected among the team, and showed the promise of a very bright future with the Red Flash. Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Kevon’s family, loved ones, teammates, and coaches during this incredibly challenging time,” Downer said.

Meanwhile, Canisius High School Principal Tom Coppola said on the school’s website. “Kevon was a larger-than-life presence in so many ways in our building. His graduation from Canisius High School was such a great day for he and his family, it was awesome on that day to see him so proud. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

Ruby White from Buffalo, who calls Walker her nephew, stated in a Facebook post, “Please Pray 🙏 for my Family we lost a great inspiring young man R.I.P Nephew 🌹 KJ Kevon Walker I Love You ❤️💋 n you will Truly be missed 💔🙏”

Details are otherwise scarce about what caused Walker’s death or the circumstances surrounding how he died. It’s best not to speculate and to allow Walker’s family and the Saint Francis Community time to grieve, and trust they’ll update us on what happened when the time is right.

