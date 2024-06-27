Astonishingly fast sprinter Noah Lyles’ 100m record, confirmed

In an impressive display of athleticism, Noah Lyles has solidified his place among the world’s elite sprinters by clinching a spot on the U.S. Olympic team with a blazing 100-meter performance. The charismatic 26-year-old, known for his confident demeanor and lightning-fast speeds, matched his personal best time of 9.83 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, sending shockwaves through the track and field community.

Lyles’ journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable. Coming off a successful indoor season where he claimed his first 60-meter title, the American sprinter has been on an upward trajectory. Although he did experience a minor setback at the Racers Grand Prix, where he finished second to Oblique Seville in his outdoor season debut, Lyles remained unphased. His unwavering confidence was evident in his social media post before the finals, where he boldly declared, “Tonight We Make History.”

Just how well did Noah Lyles do during qualification?

The U.S. Olympic Trials were a battleground of talent, with seasoned athletes like Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Courtney Lindsey all vying for coveted spots on the Olympic team. Lyles, however, seemed unfazed by the pressure. He made light work of the qualifying rounds and semi-finals, consistently clocking sub-10 second times.

In the lead-up to the trials, Lyles offered fans a glimpse into his intensive training regimen. A video shared on his social media showcased the sprinter’s blistering speed during a pre-meet session at Hayward Field. This behind-the-scenes look highlighted the dedication and hard work that goes into preparing for such a high-stakes event.

The final race was a nail-biter, with Lyles facing stiff competition from Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley. Despite a slower start, Lyles’ incredible acceleration and flawless technique allowed him to surge ahead in the latter half of the race. His win not only secured his spot on the Olympic team but also tied his personal best, sending a clear message to his competitors worldwide. Just in case you weren’t sure, Noah Lyles is in fact “that guy”.

Reflecting on his performance, Lyles explained, “Every step I took felt more powerful than the last. So I’m like, ‘I got this race.'” This level of confidence and body awareness is a testament to his meticulous approach to his craft.

Lyles’ training regimen and the science of speed

Lyles’ success can be attributed, in part, to his work with renowned coach Ralph Mann. In a recent training session captured on video, Mann and Lyles dissected every aspect of the start and acceleration phases of the 100-meter sprint. Using advanced biomechanical analysis and a customized model tailored to Lyles’ body measurements, they fine-tuned his technique to maximize efficiency and speed.

Mann emphasized the importance of staying low to the ground during the start, explaining that sprinters aim to spend as little time in the air as possible.

“The only time you can actually increase your velocity is when you’re on the ground,” Mann stated. Ralph Mann

This attention to detail has clearly paid off, with Lyles now executing starts that rival those of sprint legends. The training session also revealed Lyles’ exceptional ability to hit the 10-meter mark on his seventh step, a benchmark typically associated with elite sprinters.

Olympic ambitions and beyond

Looking ahead, Lyles has set his sights on the moon. He plans to compete in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events at the Paris Olympics, aiming to surpass Usain Bolt’s record of three Olympic gold medals. “World records are meant to be broken,” Lyles declared, showcasing his ambitious mindset. That being said, the athlete’s journey to this point hasn’t been without its challenges. Lyles has been open about his disappointment with his bronze medal performance in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. This setback, however, seems to have only fueled his determination to dominate in Paris.

Lyles’ success extends beyond individual events. He played a crucial role in the U.S. team’s victory in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2024 World Athletics Relays, securing another Olympic berth. This versatility across sprint events makes him a valuable asset to the U.S. track and field team.

As the Olympics approach, all eyes will be on Lyles to see if he can translate his trials success onto the global stage. His winning mentality and unyielding pursuit of excellence have set him apart in a field of exceptional athletes.

“Whoever’s going out there, if you have any type of different mentality of not trying to win, I don’t think this is the right sport for you.”. Noah Lyles

With his spot on the Olympic team now secured, Lyles turns his attention to the 200-meter trials next weekend. Given his dominance in this event, many expect him to easily claim another Olympic accolade, setting the stage for a potentially historic performance in the coming weeks.

As the track and field world counts down to the Olympics, Noah Lyles, in addition to his peers, is a beacon of American sprinting prowess. His combination of raw speed, technical excellence, and unwavering confidence makes him a favorite for multiple medals.

