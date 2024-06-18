Bryson DeChambeau controversy, explained

Bryson DeChambeau’s victory over Rory McIlroy at the US Open is somewhat marred by a few controversies surrounding the golfer.

The dramatic game saw the two tied until McIlroy failed to make the par putt from four feet away on the final hole. On the other hand, DeChambeau was able to successfully putt, leaving him just one shot better than his opponent and denying McIlroy an end to a 10 year losing streak. McIlroy didn’t stick around after the game either, shooting off in his car without talking to the media or congratulating the winner – he was on his private jet and homeward bound before DeChambeau had even started talking to the press.

According to an article from ESPN, DeChambeau showed humility and understanding when talking about the whole thing:

Being able to fight against a great like that is pretty special. For him to miss that putt, I’d never wish it on anybody. It just happened to play out that way.

Despite this, some don’t think he deserved the win. Over the course of his career, the golfer has been attached to a few controversies and even accusations of cheating. All of which has resurfaced since his win on Sunday, June 16.

The Bryson DeChambeau cheating controversy

Let’s talk about the big one first – the accusations of cheating. While there’s no doubt he is incredibly skilled at what he does, Bryson DeChambeau has been accused of having an unfair advantage in some situations. In particular, the recent decision from the United States Golf Association (USGA) to authorize the use of 3D printed irons. The set costs 10k and supposedly makes off-center hits fly straighter, reports an article from Essentially Sports.

You can understand why DeChambeau’s use of this special set might be seen to give him an advantage over his opponents. When the news broke online people straight out called it cheating. His approach to the game has led to similar accusations in the past, particularly when he was an up-and-comer at the Vicela Junior tournament which he spoke about during an appearance on the popular golfing channel Good Good last year.

But cheating is quite a strong word. Is it really fair to say that DeChambeau’s use of these USGA authorized clubs amounts to cheating? Some think so, but using the irons still requires the user to master them, it’s not like his opponents couldn’t use the same clubs if they wanted to.

The LIV Tour

The golfer also drew heavy criticism for transferring to the LIV golf tour. The Saudi back tour offered players a pretty hefty paycheck to join and DeChambeau, among others, took the deal. He later admitted that he did it for the money, he was offered $125 million so it’s hard to blame him. However, many have pointed out that he doesn’t need the money – there were also issues with where the money was coming from, as some have claimed that it has been obtained inhumanely due to the Saudi government’s attack on human rights.

There were also concerns due to Saudi Arabia’s ties to terrorism. When asked about his opinion on the matter DeChambeau said: “Nobody’s perfect,” before putting forth a message of forgiveness.”

Other controversies

There have been a few other times that DeChambeau has found himself at the center of controversy. In one instance he played at the Augusta National, a par 72 course, although he is quoted as saying it’s a par 67 for him. The comment came off as arrogant and a little disrespectful as he suggested the course was too easy for him.

In another case he said that his driver sucks after he underperformed at a tournament. It’s a poor man who blames his tools, but we all do it from time to time. He did apologize for his comment, although the company manufacturing the drivers was less than pleased.

DeChambeau also had a minor feud with a fellow golfer by the name of Brooks Koepka. The two had a spat after Kopeka criticized players who played slowly, although he didn’t refer to DeChambeau by name, it was seen as a dig leading him to confront Koepka’s caddy. They had a little back and forth with some insults before eventually putting the beef behind them.

Is Bryson DeChambeau really that controversial?

Many of the controversies involving him seem somewhat minor. Compared to some of the things Tiger Woods has done over the course of his career it seems a bit harsh to label DeChambeau as a controversial player. Sure, he’s made a few off-hand comments and his use of his new irons might be seen as unfair, but he’s not had any major incidents as yet.

