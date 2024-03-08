Did Travis Kelce retire?

Even if our love for Taylor Swift and hopes for her to find the right “the one” often blinds us Swifties, Travis Kelce is also a renowned footballer apart from being her dreamy boyfriend. In fact, his career is as much in the spotlight as his relationship with the Folklore singer — so much so that a recent update has left many questioning whether Travis has retired from the NFL.

To ease any confusion, it’s not Travis but his brother Jason Kelce, one of the NFL’s best centers, who has retired from the sport at the age of 36. Jason is officially bringing his career to a close after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and addressed the decision in a news conference that left everyone overwhelmed with emotion, including Travis, who was seen wiping away his tears. But did his brother’s words do more than move him to tears? Is he planning to follow in Jason’s footsteps soon?

Travis Kelce CRIES as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement | E! News pic.twitter.com/j8XPB8t1sl — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) March 5, 2024

“I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football, what drew me to the game, and I’ve never had an answer that gets it right. The best way I can explain it is what draws you to your favorite song, your favorite book — it’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it, the intensity of it, stepping on the field was the most alive and free I have ever felt.”

Why did Jason Kelce retire?

Jason once again broached the topic in an episode of their podcast New Heights that he hosts with Travis. Explaining that he started by asking other players for advice on understanding when to stop playing, Jason admitted that retirement had been on his mind for a “long time,” but it was only in 2024 that he could take the final step.

“The reality was, it was more firm than it’s ever been this year that I just don’t think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore. My elbow and my knees, it’s just gotten to the point where the deterioration and the recovery from that deterioration hasn’t really manifested on game day yet, but I know it’s gonna start doing that. I’m hard on myself, and if I go out there and I’m not the player that I want to be, it will crush me.”

At the time of his retirement, Jason was just 36 — two years older than Travis. Has his decision to wrap up his career affected his brother’s outlook on his own?

Is Travis Kelce also considering an early retirement?

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

During the podcast, though Travis admitted that without Jason the game will feel “empty,” he has no plans of retiring yet. He shot down the swirling rumors at Super Bowl Opening Night recently, confirming that Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers was not his final game.

Earlier in January 2024, he told reporters at a press conference that has “no reason to stop playing football,” especially since he finds success at every turn. So, quit twiddling your thumbs in concern — Travis Kelce is not done being a star football player and has no plans of ceasing to be one in the near future.