Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Without a doubt, high-profile couples such as Brangelina and Bennifer walked so that Swelce (or Tayvis, depending on which you prefer) could run. And as much as the heavily devoted and ever-popular romantic relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is taking off at an enormous pace, the duo have notably attempted to slow down rumors of a possible engagement.

Recommended Videos

Despite no prior rumblings of the duo deciding to tie the knot officially, rumors have remained rampant and have only increased in the months following the pair’s initial dating period, which kickstarted back in summer 2023. From there, NFL games featuring the Kansas City Chiefs have helped networks to reach jaw-dropping viewership numbers, Kelce has been further catapulted into the spotlight, and Swift has embarked on arguably one of the most followed international tours of all time.

With all things looking merry, joyful, and bright for the honeymoon-phase couple, it hardly comes as a surprise that Swifties, fellow celebrities, and netizens continue to wonder if the star tight end has finally popped the question to one of the biggest performers on this planet.

So, has Kelce proposed to Swift?

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, rumors have rapidly swirled around the possibility of Kelce proposing to Swift, but as of right now, no, there is no concrete information to suggest that Kelce has actually proposed to Swift. Instead, hopeless romantics and Swifties who just want to see the acclaimed singer be happy continue to fuel rumors that Kelce could potentially pop the question in the near future.

That’s not to say that the thriving couple won’t get hitched at some point, but if Swift’s lyrics about marriage and being a wife are of any stark indication, then perhaps Kelce will need to pull out all the stops to make it happen.