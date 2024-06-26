Do we know WWE’s Sika Anoa’i cause of death?

Hall of Fame WWE professional wrestler Sika Anoa’i died on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, according to a statement from Anoa’i’s nephew, posted on Instagram. Anoa’i was 79, and here’s what’s known about his cause of death.

Recommended Videos

Anoa’i’s son, Roman Reigns, is one of pro wrestling’s biggest stars, and Anoa’i belonged to the so-called “Samoan Dynasty,” considered one of the greatest wrestling families of all time (not all of them were related). The Samoan-born, San Francisco-raised wrestler rose to fame as one-half of The Wild Samoans wrestling team, alongside Afa Anoaʻi, Sika’s brother. Anoa’i retired from wrestling in 1988, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. To date, Anoa’i’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched,” Jahrus Anoa’i, Anoa’i’s nephew, wrote in part, announcing his uncle’s death.

WWE also released a statement

WWE also released a statement confirming Sika Anoa’i’s death on X (formerly Twitter). “WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans,” it read. “Prayers to the Anoa’i family and Roman Reigns over the loss of one half of the most legendary tag team in the business [sic],” a comment added.

Anoa’i’s impact on pro-wrestling will live on in Roman Reign’s career, legal Leati Joseph Anoa’i, seven-time WrestleMania headliner and former WWE champion. ” … My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy,” Reigns wrote in part on X (formerly Twitter) referring to his father’s death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy