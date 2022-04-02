Last week, country singer and basketball aficionado Eric Church cancelled a concert he was due to perform in the AT&T Centre in San Antonio so that he could go support the North Carolina team against Duke in the final four of the NCAA tournament. Now, the artist has announced a free concert for his fans (aka the Choir) as an apology.

The concert was meant to be part of his “Gather Again” tour and in a statement to fans on Twitter – he said the following:

Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon.

The musician, known for songs like “Mr Misunderstood” and “Heart on Fire” is no stranger to the sporting arena. He performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” alongside Jasmine Sullivan (Heaux Tales) at the Superbowl LV in 2021. Church has also talked about his own fervent support for the Tar Heels as someone who was born in Granite Falls, North Carolina.

We’ll have to see if that’s enough to sate the appetite of Texas-based members of the Choir who felt cheated out of a concert – especially since precise details aren’t out yet.

If you, much like Church, want to catch the clash of the titans as North Carolina faces off against Duke – the match will be available on TBS tonight 7:49pm EST.