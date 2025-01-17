‘Get up! Get up! Get outta here!’: Bob Uecker’s net worth, confirmed

Bob Uecker is one of the most interesting figures in baseball, and will forever remain an icon of the sport. He may not have spent a long time on the field, but he ended up turning lemons into lemonade, becoming one of the most notable voices in baseball history.

Uecker passed away on Thursday, January 16, leaving a gaping hole in the world of baseball. The star broadcaster leaves behind a large net worth, a testament to his unwavering loyalty to the sport.

Bob Uecker’s transition from the field to the booth

Despite the title of “baseball player” showing up when you Google Bob Uecker, he was better known for his decades-long broadcasting career. Uecker, who was born in 1934, briefly served in the military before he started playing for his hometown team, the Milwaukee Braves. He played in the minor leagues with the Braves from 1956, until 1962, when he made his major league debut.

By all accounts, Uecker was an average player. He was an adequate catcher, and his professional career only lasted six years. However, it didn’t take Uecker too long to realize that for all the extraordinary talent he seemingly lacked on the pitch, he was a star behind a mic. After retiring from professional playing, he switched to a career in broadcasting, where he found immense success.

Uecker was the primary broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers for 54 seasons, the second-longest tenure of any major league broadcaster. He was best known for his self-deprecating humor and magnetic presence. His popular catchphrase, “Get up! Get up! Get outta here!” wasn’t only popular with the Brewers, but across the league. He would always make jokes about his short-lived professional career and mediocre playing style, earning himself the humorous title of “Mr. Baseball.” Over the decades, Uecker mentored some of the best names in baseball broadcasting, such as Pat Hughes, Joe Block, and Jim Powell.

Beyond the microphone, Uecker was also a well-known television personality. He frequently appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and made his acting debut as the character of George Owens in the sitcom Mr. Belvedere. He also starred in all three films of the Major League trilogy, and showed off his comedic chops in multiple iconic advertisements and celebrity cameos on TV shows. Some of his most iconic moments include when he hosted Saturday Night Live and Wrestlemania.

What was Bob Uecker’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bob Uecker had a net worth of $10 million. While broadcasting for the Brewers, Uecker had an estimated annual salary of $2 million. Notably, Uecker didn’t have a formal contract with the Brewers for the majority of his time broadcasting with them, and only signed a contract in 2021 so he could be included in the team’s health insurance.

Uecker owned a 3-acre lot in Wisconsin that he purchased for $179,000 in 1989 and is now valued at about $2 million. He constructed a resort-like mansion on the grounds, complete with a pool and amenities.

The combined revenue from his announcing career as well as his entertainment career and a few other sources make up his net worth. He also wrote an autobiography titled Catcher in the Wry. He is survived by his ex-wife Judy, and his children, Sue Ann and Bob Jr.

