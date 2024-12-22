‘I still cannot believe’: What was baseball legend Rickey Henderson’s cause of death?

The Major League Baseball has lost a legend after Rickey Henderson, famously known as the “Man of Steal” in the sports community, reportedly passed away on Friday, Dec. 20. He was 65.

Recommended Videos

TMZ was among the first to break the news of Henderson’s passing. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the late athlete’s demise, the tabloid said he passed away in Oakland after battling pneumonia. An official medical report on his cause of death has yet to be released, but it is assumed that he died due to complications from the respiratory infection. He was reportedly receiving treatment for the condition at a local hospital before his untimely passing.

With his unparalleled skill in stealing bases and record-breaking career, Henderson was widely regarded as one of the most dynamic players in MLB’s history. His passing marks the end of a storied life filled with extraordinary achievements and contributions to the sport.

Henderson holds the all-time stolen base record with 1,406 — a feat that remains unmatched, as no other player in history has reached even 1,000 stolen bases, according to TMZ. Over his 25-season career, from 1979 to 2003, Henderson played for nine teams, including the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and, his final team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent the majority of his career with the Oakland A’s, where he first made his name as a promising player.

In light of his passing, the Dodgers paid tribute to the late MLB star in a statement: “The Dodgers mourn the passing of Rickey Henderson, legend and Hall of Famer. The organization was privileged to have a small part in his career, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

The Yankees also extended their condolences with an online statement that read, “Rickey Henderson was an all-time great player who commanded our attention like few players before or since, transcending our traditional understanding of how elite and thrilling a single player could be in in the batter’s box and on the basepaths.”

Statement from the New York Yankees:



Rickey Henderson was an all-time great player who commanded our attention like few players before or since, transcending our traditional understanding of how elite and thrilling a single player could be in in the batter's box and on the… pic.twitter.com/qeduKLmoUO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 21, 2024

In addition to his stolen base record, Henderson amassed 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, a .279 batting average, and an all-time record of 2,295 runs scored. A 10-time All-Star, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009. Henderson’s former teammates and colleagues took to social media to remember and celebrate his life, career, and achievements.

Dave Winfield, a former teammate, expressed his sorrow on Instagram by sharing a couple of snaps showing him and Henderson and writing: “I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace.”

Cuban-American baseball outfielder Jose Canseco said he is “heartbroken and devastated” upon learning of his friend’s passing. “I’ll never forget all the incredible memories we created together. Memories I’ll never forget. Rest easy my friend,” he added.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, reflected on Henderson’s legacy in his tribute, writing: “Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in MLB history! Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015.”

Tributes also poured in from fans on X, with one noting, Rest in peace, Rickey Henderson. Greatest base stealer in the history of baseball. One of a kind.” Another remarked, “There is cool & there is Rickey Henderson cool. No athlete past or present will ever be Rickey Henderson cool.”

Henderson is survived by his wife, Pamela, and his daughters Angela, Adrianna, and Alexis. In a statement obtained by the New York Post, Pamela described him as a “humble soul.” She added, “Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.” As someone who has cemented his name in the history books of the MLB, Henderson’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of fans and athletes alike.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy