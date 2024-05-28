Golfer Grayson Murray’s cause of death explained

This article mentions suicide. Please take care while reading.

Golfer Grayson Murray was found dead, age 30, on Sat. May 25, 2024, one day after he withdrew from competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge. At first, Murray’s cause of death was not revealed, but one day later, his family confirmed Murray’s death in a statement shared on social media.

Years before the shocking news, Murray had spoken openly about his issues with depression, anxiety, and social anxiety, conditions that often affected his play. He also had a concussion at one point, which may have contributed to those mental health challenges, doctors said. Murray sought treatment and therapy and as of 2017, he was taking antidepressants, NBC Sports reported.

Shortly before he died, Murray told the press he also got sober, and his career seemed to be rebounding with a first-place finish in January at the PGA Sony Open in Hawaii, Murray’s first win in six years. But only 16 holes into the Schwab Challenge in Texas, Murray suddenly withdrew from the competition, due to an unspecified illness, he said.

The next day, the PGA announced that Murray had died and said his parents requested that Schwab play continue. Golfers wore red and black ribbons that day in Murray’s honor.

Grayson Murray died by suicide

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia.

In the hours after Grayson Murray died, rumors spread widely online that he may have taken his own life. On May 26, Eric and Terry Murray, Grayson’s parents, released a statement through the PGA on social media confirming their son died by suicide.

“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems — by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed … [A]lthough he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” their statement said.

Murray’s parents then thanked the PGA, golf fans, and “the world” for the outpouring of support. Several pro-golfers shared Murray tributes on X, including Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, and Bubba Watson. Murray’s caddie, Jay Green, told the Golf Channel that Murray was a “thoughtful and generous boss … He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply,” Green said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

