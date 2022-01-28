Here’s where to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

Whether you’re a fan of snowboarding, curling, or alpine skiing, millions of people around the globe will be tuning in this February to the 2022 Winter Olympics, though some may be less aware of where to watch the sporting events than others.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing, China just seven months after the country hosted the 2021 Summer Olympics. Athletes of the highest caliber from all across the world will compete in a series of competitions and sporting events in an attempt to win gold for their respective nations.

As for the event itself, an opening ceremony begins on Feb. 4, which will be televised live and available for streaming on Peacock. However, events such as ice hockey, curling, and freestyle skiing will begin on Feb. 2, with NBC’s official coverage for the event beginning on Feb. 3 and ending on Feb. 20.

Here’s where you can watch the 2022 Winter Olympics.

NBC coverage

NBC will provide primetime coverage of the Olympics to cable viewers across various time zones, along with access on NBC’s Olympics website. The coverage times are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 8:00pm ET

Sunday: 7:00pm ET

Livestream coverage of the Olympics can also be accessed through the NBC Sports app by using information from your cable provider to sign in.

Peacock streaming

Premium subscribers of Peacock will additionally be able to access 2,800+ streaming hours from NBCUniversal’s coverage, with access being split into two separate tiers.

Peacock Premium provides two tiers for programming:

$5 monthly subscription – with ads

$10 monthly subscription – without ads

Extra Peacock content

From Feb. 5 onward, Peacock will stream four new original shows, which will provide expert analysis and highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics. These shows include:

The Olympics Show (8:00am – 10:00am ET), a live studio show that will highlight the biggest must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events.

(8:00am – 10:00am ET), a live studio show that will highlight the biggest must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events. Olympic Ice (10:00am – 11:00am ET), essential viewing for figure skating fans that will feature in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns.

(10:00am – 11:00am ET), essential viewing for figure skating fans that will feature in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns. Winter Gold (11:00am – 12:00pm ET), which will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action.

(11:00am – 12:00pm ET), which will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action. Top Highlights (8:00pm – 8:00am ET), which will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the day.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s Live TV package includes CNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympics Channel, and USA Network, which means that subscribers will have access to official coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Hulu’s Live TV package starts at $64.99 per month.

SlingTV

SlingTV’s Blue Plan includes several streaming channels such as NBC, NBCSN, and USA Network. The following channels are considered add-ons, which brings the total cost of a subscription to $52 per month.

fuboTV

fuboTV provides endless streaming options when it comes to the 2022 Winter Olympics. These options include: CNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympics Channel, USA Network, ABC, CBS, FOX and ESPN. Collectively, these add-ons will cost a hefty $64.99 per month.