How many kids does Deontay Wilder have?

Boxer Deontay Wilder says he wants 50 kids — how many more does he need to reach that goal?

In advance of his big pre-Christmas 2023 fight in Saudi Arabia, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder revealed he’d like to have 50 children, which naturally raised the question — how far along is Wilder in that tally, and how many children does he have now?

While promoting his Dec. 23 fight against Joseph Parker — which Parker won in a stunning upset — Wilder, sometimes called the “Bronze Bomber,” signaled he understood a brood of that size — or 50 kids — was not a goal he alone could accomplish.

According to the Mirror, as of 2023, Wilder planned to marry model Telli Swift — here’s hoping Wilder and Swift had the “do you want kids” conversation before they got engaged. Wilder’s been married once before, to Jessica Scales-Wilder. And in the past, he’s been romantically linked to Helen Duncan.

“I would love 50, but I’d have to find the women to do that,” Wilder said. “Unfortunately, my wife is only one woman,” presumably referring to his fiancee Swift, though reportedly, their wedding is still in the planning process.

How many children does Deontay Wilder have so far?

When he made the 50-kids comment, Deontay Wilder already had eight — meaning he only has 42 more kids to go!

Wilder’s eldest daughter, Naieya Wilder, was born in 2005 while the boxer was in a relationship with his then-girlfriend Helen Duncan. Wilder married Jessica Scales-Wilder in 2009, and the couple had three children together. Deontay and Jessica separated in 2017, and later divorced.

Otherwise, Wilder and his fiancée, Telli Swift, have one daughter already. The mothers of Wilder’s other two children are unreported in the press.

Wilder has lofty ambitions for a family — to which Nick Cannon says, “Hold my beer” — but the “Bronze Bomber” did add he’d be satisfied with 12. “I have eight; I want four more. Twelve is an even number for me. I want 50. Twelve would be my ideal number,” he said (via the Mirror).