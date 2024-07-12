How tall is Alex Pereira?

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is as intimidating as they come inside the promotion’s Octagon. So, how tall is the Brazilian knockout artist?

According to countless UFC broadcasts and ESPN, Pereira stands 6’4″ tall, or 76″. Pereira has expertly linked his physical prowess with a technical kickboxing background that’s landed him not only two divisional world titles in his original discipline, but two weight-class belts in the UFC — a remarkable feat.

“Poatan” has enjoyed a height advantage against most of his Octagon opponents, including ex-UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, and former light heavyweight kingpins Jiri Prochazka and Jan Blachowicz.

But, he has been matched a few times in the height department. His perennial foe, former 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya, is also listed at 6’4″. And the man he starched during April’s UFC 300, ex-205-pound ruler Jamahal Hill, also stands at 76″.

On the heels of his short-notice title defense over Prochazka at UFC 303 on June 29, it’s unclear when — and who — Pereira will fight next. But, the consensus No. 1 contender right now is Magomed Ankalaev, who clocks in at 6’3″.

Of course, height isn’t everything in combat sports. Pereira captured both the light heavyweight and middleweight titles with his elite striking game and the devastating power he carries with it. But, one thing is first certain, his 6’4″ frame is an element that has helped propel him into stardom. He’s perhaps the most reliable UFC champion on the roster, and his risk-reward mindset of taking several big-time match-ups on short notice has already etched him into the history books as an all-time great.

