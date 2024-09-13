Is Aaron Rodgers married?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is finally back on the gridiron doing what he does best. And with the NFL superstar being back in the headlines, some are wondering if the one-time Super Bowl champion is wifed up.

Rodgers has lived under the spotlight since joining the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and becoming their starting quarterback in 2008, and because of that, his love life has been well documented. Rodgers isn’t married, and he’s never tied the knot. But, he’s had several high-profile relationships with models and actresses.

Most notably, Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were confirmed dating in early 2021, and shortly after, he revealed they were engaged. Woodley starred in the Divergent series and was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe for her supporting role in Big Little Lies.

In February 2021, Woodley said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that she and Rodgers had been engaged for “awhile.” In March 2021, Rodgers said during an Instagram Live (h/t People) his engagement to Woodley was “the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.” But, around a year later, the couple officially split. Their breakup was “amicable,” a source told People. They said Rodgers and Woodley’s differences, careers, and “obstacles that they couldn’t surmount” ended their engagement.

Rodgers has also publicly dated names like race car driver Danica Patrick, Kelly Rohrbach, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and actress Olivia Munn, who appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and The Newsroom.

Fast forward to the present and Rodgers is now linked to Mallory Edens, a model and the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks’ top owner, Wes Edens, per the outlet. As of right now, things sound quite casual between the two. It’s clear Rodgers is all in on his NFL career and the football season is in full swing.

The longtime face of the Packers signed on with the New York Jets last season. But, the four-time MVP’s quest to earn a second ring abruptly ended during the first game when he tore his Achilles tendon. After a year of recovery, Rodgers made his comeback on September 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Although he showed flashes of greatness, the Jets’ defense was dominated and Rodgers’ team lost 32-19.

Regardless, week 1 is in the books and week 2 is upon them. Optimism is still in the air for Jets fans, and it’s fueled by Rodgers’ presence at the helm. Netflix is preparing to drop a documentary centered around the quarterback called Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, where we may learn more about his life goals, including potentially having children and getting married. It’ll be released on the streamer on December 17.

