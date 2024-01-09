What did Aaron Rodgers say about Jimmy Kimmel? Aaron Rodgers’ controversial comments, explained

It might just be time to switch the word “controversy” with NFL player Aaron Rodgers in the Oxford dictionary. Until that happens, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will try to find satisfaction in an apology from the football quarterback.

If you have been watching the rather controversial and completely unnecessary exchange between Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and Rodgers like a hawk (hey bestie!), you already know why the drama refuses to die down. But in case you weren’t, and comedian Jo Koy’s tone-deaf Barbie joke at the Golden Globes 2024 left you wondering who else doesn’t like putting their dormant brain cells to good use, allow us to update you about the glaring accusations made against Kimmel by Rodgers — who can single-handedly lead the controversy train. Don’t worry, Kimmel fans — who love him despite his list of controversies — he didn’t take it lying down.

While you compiled your innocent New Year’s resolutions, which started with self-promises on sleeping better in 2024, and ended with assurances that you will watch fewer Korean dramas this year (rendered impossible by Marry My Husband), Rodgers kickstarted his year by proclaiming on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 2 that Kimmel’s name was probably on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, which was about to be partially revealed at the time. He stressed that “there’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

For Rodgers, that might have been a simple, off-hand accusation he made without thinking or having any serious motive, but Jeffrey Epstein, the crimes he committed, and the lives he destroyed are no laughing matter. With the list of his associates about to be released by the court at the time, Kimmel came forward on X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the claim, as well as highlight the insensitivity of the allegation.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Though Rodgers didn’t respond to Kimmel’s incensed tweet, the latter was, understandably, not done dragging him through the mud, as evidenced in a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wherein the host crowned the footballer “Karen Rodgers,” and blasted him for being a “hamster-brained man” who is “too ignorant to know how ignorant he is.”

“Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that, he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated.”

If you have been keeping your distance from Aaron Rodgers, let us enlighten you about his COVID-19 vaccine controversy back in 2021, where he claimed he was vaccinated, then attended parties with his team, only to contract COVID in November. So, he lied and blatantly violated the NFL safety protocols — and never really took responsibility for the clear negligence. Kimmel also reminded viewers that back in 2023, he also mocked Rodgers for claiming that the alleged sightings earlier in the year were just tricks by the government to get attention away from the impending Jeffrey Epstein associates list.

For Kimmel, Rodgers is someone for whom “the idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable,” but if he does apologize for his comment like a “decent person,” he will accept the same. “But I bet he won’t,” he added.

Seeing how Rodgers handled lying about being immunized by defending the lie, those expecting him to at least acknowledge it this time will find themselves gaining a newfound understanding of the phrase “not on your life.”