‘Marry My Husband’ episode 4 release date confirmed

An enticing new K-drama is here to steal your life, so make some space in your schedule for Marry My Husband.

The deliciously dramatic series stars several of South Korea’s most talented young up and comers, and offers up an intriguing and wholly unique story. Based on a web novel turned webtoon, Marry My Husband follows Kang Ji-won, a hardworking woman who is murdered after discovering her husband’s affair with her best friend. Following her death, Kang Ji-won is offered a second chance, and returns — but with a full ten years between her and her eventual death. She’s left with a million choices to make about her best friend, husband, and old friends and acquaintances that may have changed her fate.

Viewers are already hooked on the series, which is still early in its first season. Only three episodes are out so far, but episode 4 is coming soon.

Episodes of Marry My Husband don’t follow the typical drop schedules of currently-airing television series. The streaming era already changed the way we watch television, with some releasing seasons all at once, some in several parts, and others one episode at a time like classic cable.

Then there are some South Korean shows, which occasionally air multiple episodes a week. That’s the format for Marry My Husband, which dropped its first two episodes on Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.

Episode 3 followed a week later, on Jan. 7, and episode 4 is slated for a Jan. 8 release. The remainder of the season — which is blessedly longer than many current shows — will release in the same format, dropping two episodes a week on Monday and Tuesday. That leaves episode 5 and 6 to arrive on Jan. 14 and 15, followed by 7 and 8 on Jan. 21 and 22. The entire season will arrive over the course of January and February, with the final episode — episode 16 — slated for a Feb. 19 release.

Fresh episodes of Marry My Husband, along with everything that’s aired so far, are viewable on Prime Video. South Korean viewers watching live can enjoy the series over on tvN at 20:50 (8:50pm) KST.