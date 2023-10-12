Where to watch the ‘Revenant’ Kdrama

A new Korean drama is turning heads, but access to Revenant on streaming has been hard to come by until recently.

With its debut season having wrapped up and collecting droves of fans along the way, the show has been a complete success. Its premise is thrilling, following the story of a possessed student named Gu San-Yeong. She comes across an exorcist who is able to see demons, and the two find themselves uncovering a number of mysterious deaths.

Considering how much popularity the show has had, it’s no surprise that there are a number of excited individuals looking to find and watch Revenant for themselves. It has recently switched platforms, making it tricky to know where to look, but we’ve got the answer for you.

Where to stream Revenant

Revenant puts a delightful spin on the trope of demons and demon hunters, and viewers are already gobbling up the Korean drama. Season one of the series contained 12 episodes in total and concluded airing on July 29.

Season one of the series contains 12 episodes in total and concluded airing on July 29. Fans of its combination of mystery and drama can now catch the series on streaming, after some time of it not being available to most audiences.

With so much buzz surrounding it, many U.S. viewers were originally disappointed to not be able to find it on a streaming service available. Thankfully, it is now more easily accessible as it has found a streaming home.

All of season 1 of Revenant can be now found on Hulu for U.S. viewers’ enjoyment. Viewers in other countries, including Canada and the U.K., can find the show on Disney+.