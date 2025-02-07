Is Travis Kelce a Trump supporter? His comments, explored

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will clash at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, and this year, it’s not just the teams making history. For the first time ever, a sitting president will be in attendance.

At a media event on Feb. 5, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the news of President Donald Trump attending the championship game, calling it an “awesome” experience and adding, “It’s a great honor.” However, it seems the football player would respond the same way regardless of who the POTUS is. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in t the world — and that’s pretty cool,” Kelce added.

Travis Kelce was asked about Donald Trump attending the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/azK35ylOI5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2025

Kelce’s remark set off a buzz, sparking speculation about his political leanings, a question made even more intriguing given his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, who Trump has openly criticized. As you may recall, Trump didn’t hold back last year, posting on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” shortly after the pop superstar threw her hat in Kamala Harris’ ring during the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump also said that Swift was a “very liberal person,” adding, “She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Kelce, however, prefers to keep his political cards close to his chest, choosing not to broadcast his opinions publicly. Newsweek reported that Kelce’s voter registration shows no party affiliation. However, his history of support for certain causes hints that he might lean toward the left. For instance, Kelce participated in an educational COVID-19 vaccine campaign for Pfizer in 2023 and when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a dig at him calling him “Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce took it in stride and said that he got vaccinated to keep people around him safe. “I stand by it 100 percent,” he said, adding he doesn’t mind being called Mr. Pfizer.

The football star also dove into a partnership with Bud Light while the brand was caught in the crossfire of controversy over celebrating transgender Dylan Mulvaney’s transition surgery with special-edition beer cans customized for her. Kelce took heat for promoting Bud Light, with the anti-LGBTQ+ community calling him a “sellout” on social media. Kelce has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has voiced his support for any player in the NFL who chooses to come out, saying, “I’m comfortable with who I am and I expect everyone to be comfortable with who they are. I respect people for their views and opinions,” he stated in 2017.

Furthermore, Kelce was among the many NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem to show support for his teammates protesting against racial injustice and police violence. The act of defiance echoed the stance Colin Kaepernick took in 2016 to amplify the call for change across the NFL and beyond.

Despite some — mostly Swifties — calling Kelce out for his comment about Trump’s attendance, many also defended the athlete saying that his actions speak about his political stance. Another user commented that he doesn’t have to agree with Trump or even like him to understand what said, adding that his words were being spun negatively. Perhaps the football star was simply choosing the diplomatic route with his answer. After all, winning the Super Bowl is his main priority.

