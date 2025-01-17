It’s not too late to get Super Bowl 2025 Tickets: Here’s how to snag the cheapest seats, prices

Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Sunday, February 9, in New Orleans, Louisiana. While we don’t yet know the two teams who will face off, we do know a lot about the big day — including that Kendrick Lamar will perform at the halftime show.

Luckily for fans who haven’t yet had a chance to get tickets for the game, there are still plenty available on resale sites like StubHub. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LIX?

Right now we don’t know which two teams will play in this year’s Super Bowl. The list of potential teams includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Commanders.

How to watch the Super Bowl from home

If you can’t make it to the Super Bowl in person, you can still enjoy the fun from the comfort of your own couch. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and will air on Fox. The game will also stream on Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo, and the Fox Sports app.

Who is performing at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar, who is coming off one of his most successful years to date, will perform at this year’s Super Bowl. Though this is Lamar’s first year headlining the show, he was part of the list of performers at the 2022 game (which also included Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg).

The cheapest Super Bowl LIX tickets

Fans who are hoping to attend the Super Bowl have a few options. Right now, the cheapest tickets currently available are in the Terrace End Zone for $4,770. There are also lower deck (end zone area section 130) tickets available for $7,586 or upper deck options in section 602 for $5,045.

If having a great view of the halftime show is crucial, the best section to sit in will be 140 — where tickets will currently set you back $11,966. For the casual fan that might be a lot to spend on one game, but for diehards attending the Super Bowl is usually a once-in-a-lifetime experience that makes the prices well worth it.

