Justin Timberlake returns to social media to help Ja Morant’s All-Star campaign

Photo by Larry Busacca via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake took to Twitter on Jan. 10 to show support to Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

The budding star is becoming a household name following the Grizzlies win on Jan. 9 against the Lakers with 127-119. Timberlake, who has been a minority owner of The Grizzlies since 2012, praised Morant and urged his followers to vote for the 22-year-old for All-Star. Morant has currently received the third-most votes in the Western Conference.

He tweeted while sharing the NBA All-Star ballot link, “I know I haven’t been on any platform in a while, so I’d like to take this opportunity to make a very important statement: All-Star #12 Ja Morant.” Timberlake also talked about Morant’s two-handed block. He reiterated his previous statement about Morant by saying “I repeat: All-Star #12.”

The tweets were a surprise for fans because Timberlake often uses his social media account to promote music and future projects. Prior to his Morant post, the 40-year-old shared tweets about a holiday special for his film Trolls, future collaboration with Timberland, and the 15th anniversary of his second studio album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

In honor of the album’s anniversary, he wrote how much it changed his life. Timberlake said, “15 years ago today, I released my 2nd album… FutureSex/LoveSounds. This album changed my life. Every album is a different chapter and special to me but, this one?? I don’t even know if I have the words.”

