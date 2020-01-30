Kobe Bryant’s Wife Breaks The Silence On Her Husband’s Death
The news of Kobe Bryant‘s death in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and several others, sent shockwaves through almost the entire world over the weekend. Millions of people all around the globe were staring at each other in disbelief in public as they read the news on their phones, unable to believe what they were seeing. In fact, the news was so shocking that many have said they thought it was some kind of hoax or mistake and had to check with multiple sources before they believed it.
Indeed, it came as a shock to us all and millions are still mourning the loss of a truly incredible athlete. Of course, countless people have also shown their support for the NBA legend’s family over the past few days, and earlier tonight, Bryant’s wife Vanessa spoke up for the first time since her husband passed away.
Taking to Instagram, she shared her thanks for all the love and support that she’s seen recently, while also telling us how we can help those affected by the loss through the Mamba Sports Foundation.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Of course, no one can even begin to imagine what Vanessa and her children are going through right now and we can only hope that they’re getting all the support and love they need at this extremely difficult time. It’s still hard to believe he’s really gone, but as Kobe’s wife says here, they now need to begin trying to navigate this new reality.
As for the crash itself, well, it’s still under investigation, but it’s thought that the fog and severe weather were the main culprits. More details continue to come to light each and every day, though, so we should get a better picture of what exactly happened fairly soon.
In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant‘s loved ones as they deal with his and his daughter’s tragic deaths.
