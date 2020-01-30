Kobe Bryant’s Wife Breaks The Silence On Her Husband’s Death

The news of Kobe Bryant‘s death in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and several others, sent shockwaves through almost the entire world over the weekend. Millions of people all around the globe were staring at each other in disbelief in public as they read the news on their phones, unable to believe what they were seeing. In fact, the news was so shocking that many have said they thought it was some kind of hoax or mistake and had to check with multiple sources before they believed it.

Indeed, it came as a shock to us all and millions are still mourning the loss of a truly incredible athlete. Of course, countless people have also shown their support for the NBA legend’s family over the past few days, and earlier tonight, Bryant’s wife Vanessa spoke up for the first time since her husband passed away.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her thanks for all the love and support that she’s seen recently, while also telling us how we can help those affected by the loss through the Mamba Sports Foundation.

Of course, no one can even begin to imagine what Vanessa and her children are going through right now and we can only hope that they’re getting all the support and love they need at this extremely difficult time. It’s still hard to believe he’s really gone, but as Kobe’s wife says here, they now need to begin trying to navigate this new reality.

As for the crash itself, well, it’s still under investigation, but it’s thought that the fog and severe weather were the main culprits. More details continue to come to light each and every day, though, so we should get a better picture of what exactly happened fairly soon.

In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant‘s loved ones as they deal with his and his daughter’s tragic deaths.