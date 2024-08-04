Paris Olympics 2024: The Korbin Albert controversy, explained

Korbin Albert, a rising star in women’s soccer, is at the center of a heated debate during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Albert’s journey to the Olympic stage is a testament to her skill and dedication to the sport. The 20-year-old midfielder has quickly made a name for herself in professional soccer, earning a spot on the prestigious USWNT Olympic roster. Her recent performance in the team’s match against Australia, where she scored her first international goal, would typically be cause for celebration. However, Albert’s on-field success has been overshadowed by off-field controversies that have left many fans and fellow athletes questioning her place on the team.

Korbin Albert’s social media firestorm, explained

Korbin Albert should NOT ever wear #15. Transphobia, liking posts mocking and cheering on Megan Rapinoe's injury = UNACCEPTIBLE. pic.twitter.com/u8VxdtNkix — Dr. Ironclad, Brunch Democrat⚖️ (@Fe_CLAD) March 28, 2024

In March 2024, several of Albert’s past social media posts resurfaced, causing a significant backlash. These posts, which have since been deleted, reportedly included content that many interpreted as homophobic and transphobic. One of the most controversial reposts was a video featuring a sermon that declared being gay or transgender as wrong and sinful. Additionally, Albert created a TikTok video with her family that appeared to mock the use of preferred pronouns, stating that their pronouns were “USA.”

Perhaps the most inflammatory action attributed to Albert was her interaction with content mocking Megan Rapinoe, a legendary figure in women’s soccer and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Rapinoe’s final match for the USWNT ended tragically when she suffered a torn Achilles tendon. In the wake of this unfortunate event, some individuals took to social media to celebrate Rapinoe’s injury in a distasteful manner. Albert was observed liking a post that joked about divine intervention causing Rapinoe’s injury, an action that drew sharp criticism from many, including Rapinoe herself.

Following the public outcry, Korbin Albert issued an apology via her Instagram Story. In her statement, she expressed regret for the hurt caused by her social media behavior and promised to “do better” in the future. Still, the controversy prompted discussions within the USWNT, with head coach Emma Hayes confirming that she had engaged in conversations with Albert about the incident.

Hopefully, with @Korbinalbert2’s quick response, lessons will be learned. She should not be let off the hook, but with a lot of sincere effort on her part and the guidance and support of the @USWNT, this can eventually have a positive ending. pic.twitter.com/tymURFIQPU — KH ‘24 くまのプー🟧🦋🟦 (@WtP627) March 29, 2024

Despite the controversy, Albert has retained her position on the USWNT Olympic roster. This decision has sparked debate about the criteria for selecting Olympic athletes and whether character and personal beliefs should be considered alongside athletic performance. The situation raises important questions about athletes’ responsibility as role models and the balance between personal beliefs and professional conduct.

Hopefully, the controversy can serve as a teaching moment for Albert. Especially in the multi-cultural context of the Olympics, athletes should be open to the competition’s inclusive spirit.

