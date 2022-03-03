Russian and Belarusian athletes allowed to compete at Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) just announced that Belarusian and Russian athletes can still compete as neutrals at the Beijing Paralympic Games despite calls to ban them in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The IPC released a statement saying that athletes from both countries will compete under the Paralympic flag and their medals won’t be included in the tally.

“In deciding what actions the IPC should take, it was fundamental that we worked within the framework of our new constitution to remain politically neutral and within the IPC Handbook, the rules and regulations that govern the Paralympic Movement. Such neutrality is firmly anchored in the genuine belief that sport holds the transformative power to overcome our shortcomings, and summon from within us the best of our humanity, especially in the darkest of moments.”

IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a press conference that the athletes are not the aggressors of the war.

“It’s important to make that distinction… they are not soldiers and we need to treat them with respect just like the others who have earned the right to be here,” Parsons explained (via Reuters).

Here's where to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The International Olympic Committee also called out Russia for breaching the Olympic truce as it has continued its invasion against Ukraine. As per the truce, the nations engaged in a conflict agree to voluntarily cease their actions, on a temporary basis, for a set period of days before and after an Olympic event. Parsons further added that post-Beijing 2022, it will be decided whether Russia and Belarus not complying with the conditions of the truce could lead to the suspension or termination of their membership.

This decision has sparked controversy as countries like the UK are actively condemning the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paralympics. Russia has already been banned from multiple international competitions. The European Broadcasting Union announced that Russia won’t be allowed to compete in Eurovision while many sports federations, like FIFA, have prohibited the country’s teams and athletes from participating in international sports events.