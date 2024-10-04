Taylor Rapp’s ethnicity, confirmed

Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp stands as a testament to the growing diversity in the NFL, proudly representing his Chinese American heritage both on and off the field. As one of the few Asian American players in the U.S. pro football league, Rapp’s journey and cultural identity have become an integral part of his story in professional football.

Born to Chris Rapp, a Canadian, and Chiyan, who hails from Shanghai, China, Taylor’s multicultural upbringing has profoundly influenced his perspective and career. His parents’ love story began in Shanghai, where Chris was working at a steel mill and Chiyan served as a student translator. After their marriage in the early ’90s, the couple’s journey took them from Toronto to Atlanta before finally settling in Bellingham, Washington, where they raised Taylor and his older brother, Austin.

One of the most visible representations of Rapp’s cultural pride is the sleeve tattoo on his left arm, featuring Chinese symbols and proverbs. What makes this artwork particularly special is that his grandfather, who along with his grandmother helped raise him, personally created the calligraphy for the tattoo design. Among the meaningful symbols, Rapp’s favorite is his mother’s cherished proverb that translates to “change the world” – a philosophy he embodies through his actions on and off the field.

Is Taylor Rapp Asian?

Growing up, Rapp faced the challenge of limited representation in professional sports.

“When you want to play in the big leagues or NFL, you want to look up to an athlete that you can identify with or connect to,” he explains. “It was tough for me because I didn’t really have many Asian people to look up to in the NFL, MLB or really any professional sports leagues.”

This lack of representation has motivated Rapp to become the role model he never had. The six-year NFL veteran actively engages with young Asian Americans through social media, offering guidance, inspiration, and encouragement. “I feel like I have the Asian American population on my back when I go out there on Sundays to perform well and play the best I can,” Rapp shares.

In the broader context of Asian representation in American media and sports, progress is being made. The entertainment industry has seen milestones such as Jenn Tran becoming the first Asian American lead in The Bachelorette franchise, while in sports, figures like golfer Hideki Matsuyama continue to break barriers and inspire Asian athletes globally.

For Rapp, his cultural identity is inseparable from his values and approach to life.

“It’s about knowing where you come from, what you started from, being humble, being kind and a good person,” he reflects.

His mother, Chiyan, continues to embrace their heritage proudly, even wearing a traditional Chinese qipao at Taylor’s wedding – a moment he describes as one of the most special of the day. As the NFL becomes increasingly diverse, Rapp’s success serves as an inspiration for aspiring Asian American athletes. His journey proves that representation matters, and his impact extends far beyond his achievements on the football field.

