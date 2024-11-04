‘That’s the scariest thing anyone has ever said’: Mike Tyson’s eerie words hint at what he wants to do to Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s got his work cut out for him ahead of his fight with Mike Tyson. And while it all seemed like fun and games in the beginning, it’s not so funny anymore.

Tyson just promised to unleash his alter-ego “Iron Mike,” and if his previous fights are anything to go by, Jake Paul might have better luck scoring a billion YouTube views in an hour. Tyson’s officially joined in on the subtle foreshadowing trend, but instead of laughing, Jake Paul should be shuddering in fear.

The return of the terrifying, homicidal Iron Mike

🚨58 year old Mike Tyson looks absolutely ripped two weeks out from the Jake Paul fight.



Mike also admitted that his second personality Iron Mike has returned: “I’m always careful when that guy comes out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight and Iron Mike returns, I break… pic.twitter.com/wwDAkZvyYu — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) November 1, 2024

In the ring, Iron Mike surfaces mostly at the ninth hour, and in the most terrifying ways. Take the fight against Frans Botha in 1999 for example, which opened in a post-first-round hyperextension of Botha’s elbow, and ended in an astounding (and legal) right hook in the fifth round. Or maybe Tyson’s horrifying ear-chomping incident in the fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997. And now, it looks like Jake Paul is the next to experience the wrath of Tyson’s alter-ego.

“I’m always careful when that guy comes out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight and Iron Mike returns, I break out in handcuffs. Unfortunately, I have to fight and be that guy. I wish I could stop that guy. That guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy. I wish that guy died, but he’s here again.”

And while many could argue that may be a scripted response, the now-viral tweet has left many nostalgic for the dominating terror of Iron Mike. Some are even calling it “the scariest thing anyone has ever said, probably.“

Mike Tyson’s era as Iron Mike is just as brief as it was terrifying; there are enough tales, both in and out of the ring, to last 10 lifetimes. For example, while this is probably Tyson’s scariest interview quote before a fight, it has more than a few contenders. For his 2002 fight against Lennox Lewis, he said he planned to “kill him.” He also threatened to eat Lennox Lewis’ heart…and his children. Yikes.

Outside of the ring, Tyson probably has some of the most shocking outbursts of any professional boxer ever. A classic example would be his pre-fight charge at Lennox Lewis in 2002 where he somehow managed to get a bloody bite of Lewis’ leg. A second outside-ring incident took place, in April 2022, when footage leaked of Tyson swiftly pummeling a fellow passenger on a plane. If there was ever any credence to the existence of Tyson’s rule-flaunting bloodthirsty alter-ego Iron Mike, it would be these.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson inches closer

Whether the long-retired 58-year-old professional can not only take on, but also manage to pound the energetic 27-year-old into the leather mat is currently a matter of guesswork. But it’s an expensive guess, especially if the betting platforms are any indication.

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will happen on the 15th of November, and will be live-streamed by Netflix for a maximum of eight rounds at the AT&T stadium. It is unclear what a 10-1 record-holding YouTuber-turned-fighter has to show off against a former undisputed heavyweight world champion. Nonetheless, no matter the outcome of the fight, throughout MMA and across the globe, lessons will be learned.

