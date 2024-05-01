Is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul a professional boxing match?

Love it or hate it, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are boxing this summer in a live Netflix event. But, will the match be contested as a sanctioned professional bout, or is it an exhibition like “Iron Mike’s” last duel?

Recommended Videos

Like their 30-year age gap, a big talking point heading into the fight on July 20 has been the ruleset. “The Problem Child” boasts a 9-1 professional boxing record whereas Tyson, a former heavyweight world champion, carved a 50-6 (and two no-contests) spread during his illustrious pro run.

Although Tyson is the legendary boxer in this equation, he’ll be 58 years old by the time he squares off with the 27-year-old Paul. With youth on his side and Tyson staring down the barrel of senior citizenship, many assumed their fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas would go down as an exhibition with modified rules, including thicker gloves, shortened rounds, and the use of headgear.

Well, although some of those factors will be included in Tyson vs. Paul, the two will battle in a professional match. Weeks after their fight was announced, the parameters of their meeting were finally revealed.

Their professional records will be on the line as they duke it out over eight rounds. Although they won’t be donning headgear, they’ll punch with thicker-than-normal gloves — 14 ounces — and rounds will be shortened to two minutes apiece.

When Tyson unretired to box another combat sports icon, Roy Jones Jr., in 2020, they competed under exhibition rules (without headgear) and weren’t allowed to hunt for a knockout. Well, that won’t be the case this time around as a KO is allowed in the pro bout.

Most Valuable Promotions’ co-founder Nakisa Bidarian shared a statement with NBC saying that it was always Paul and Tyson’s attention to compete in a professional affair, not an exhibition. So, the camps put in the legwork to have it sanctioned in Texas despite Tyson’s age.

“Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome. Over the past six weeks, MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to sanction Paul vs. Tyson and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point.”

It’ll mark Tyson’s first professional in nearly 20 years. He last fought Kevin McBride in 2005. So, once Iron Mike and The Problem Child step into the ring in July, one of their professional records will take a hit while the other improves their win column — unless it’s a draw, of course.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more