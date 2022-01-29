The cast of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ are going on tour
In January 2020, the first season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer premiered, and the world went crazy over it. Typical cheerleaders were skyrocketed into fame, bringing interviews, red carpet events, and everything that comes with it, including three Primetime Emmy wins.
Although many things have happened to rock the stars of Cheer, it hasn’t stopped them from pushing towards their goal of Daytona. In fact, in season two we get up close and personal with Navarro’s rivals, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC). What is one to do with all of these amazingly talented athletes?
Rebel Athletic had the perfect idea and announced today that these all-star athletes will be traveling all around the country on the Cheer Live 2022 tour! Starring Navarro coach Monica Aldama, of course, some of her athletes, as well as TVCC’s, will be joining her to show off their skills for the fans who get tickets.
These athletes include Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Angel Rice, Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, and even more to come!
One of the flyers, Morgan Simianer, a standout from season one, says, “I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour, We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”
The tour will feature these athletes “making mat” and performing stunts, tumbling, jumps and even mini routine sequences for the audiences. Since there will be no judges and no score cards, there will be no limits so prepare to watch these athletes fly high in this live exhibition performance!
Tickets go on sale on February 4th at 10am, local time. However, pre-sale for Citi card members will open up on February 1st at 10am local time. Below you’ll find the full tour and the dates where you can see Cheer Live!
CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Wed Jun 01
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Fri Jun 03
|Los Angeles, CA
|YouTube Theatre
|Sat Jun 04
|Las Vegas, NV
|Michelob ULTRA Arena*
|Sun Jun 05
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Tue Jun 07
|Amarillo, TX
|Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum*
|Wed Jun 08
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP*
|Thu Jun 09
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Fri Jun 10
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Center
|Sat Jun 11
|Dallas, TX
|Toyota Music Factory
|Sun Jun 12
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Wed Jun 15
|Sunrise, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Thu Jun 16
|Orlando, FL
|Addition Arena
|Fri Jun 17
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|Sat Jun 18
|Atlanta, GA
|Gas South Arena*
|Sun Jun 19
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Wed Jun 22
|Memphis, TN
|FedEx Forum
|Thu Jun 23
|Kansas City, MO
|Cable Dahmer Arena
|Fri Jun 24
|St. Louis, MO
|Chaifetz Arena
|Sat Jun 25
|Chicago, IL
|Rosemont Theatre
|Sun Jun 26
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Tue Jun 28
|Detroit, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Wed Jun 29
|Indianapolis, IN
|TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
|Thu Jun 30
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Fri Jul 01
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sat Jul 02
|Cleveland, OH
|Wolstein Center*
|Sun Jul 03
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|Tue Jul 05
|Darien Lake, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheatre
|Wed Jul 06
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|Thu Jul 07
|Boston, MA
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|Fri Jul 08
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Borgata Event Center
|Sat Jul 09
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|Sun Jul 10
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of NH Pavilion
|Tue Jul 12
|Pittsburgh, PA
|UPMC Events Center
|Wed Jul 13
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Thu Jul 14
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Fri Jul 15
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
|Sat Jul 16
|Fairfax, VA
|EagleBank Arena
|Sun Jul 17
|Raleigh, NC
|Red Hat Amphitheater