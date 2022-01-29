Home / tv

The cast of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ are going on tour

In January 2020, the first season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer premiered, and the world went crazy over it. Typical cheerleaders were skyrocketed into fame, bringing interviews, red carpet events, and everything that comes with it, including three Primetime Emmy wins.

Although many things have happened to rock the stars of Cheer, it hasn’t stopped them from pushing towards their goal of Daytona. In fact, in season two we get up close and personal with Navarro’s rivals, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC). What is one to do with all of these amazingly talented athletes?

Rebel Athletic had the perfect idea and announced today that these all-star athletes will be traveling all around the country on the Cheer Live 2022 tour! Starring Navarro coach Monica Aldama, of course, some of her athletes, as well as TVCC’s, will be joining her to show off their skills for the fans who get tickets.

These athletes include Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Angel Rice, Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, and even more to come!

One of the flyers, Morgan Simianer, a standout from season one, says, “I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour, We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure  — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.” 

The tour will feature these athletes “making mat” and performing stunts, tumbling, jumps and even mini routine sequences for the audiences. Since there will be no judges and no score cards, there will be no limits so prepare to watch these athletes fly high in this live exhibition performance!

Tickets go on sale on February 4th at 10am, local time. However, pre-sale for Citi card members will open up on February 1st at 10am local time. Below you’ll find the full tour and the dates where you can see Cheer Live!

CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES

DATECITYVENUE
Wed Jun 01San Diego, CAViejas Arena
Fri Jun 03Los Angeles, CAYouTube Theatre
Sat Jun 04Las Vegas, NVMichelob ULTRA Arena*
Sun Jun 05Phoenix, AZArizona Federal Theatre
Tue Jun 07Amarillo, TXAmarillo Civic Center Coliseum*
Wed Jun 08Rogers, ARWalmart AMP*
Thu Jun 09Oklahoma City, OKPaycom Center
Fri Jun 10Houston, TXSmart Financial Center
Sat Jun 11Dallas, TXToyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 12Austin, TXMoody Center
Wed Jun 15Sunrise, FLFLA Live Arena
Thu Jun 16Orlando, FLAddition Arena
Fri Jun 17Jacksonville, FLDaily’s Place
Sat Jun 18Atlanta, GAGas South Arena*
Sun Jun 19Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 22Memphis, TNFedEx Forum
Thu Jun 23Kansas City, MOCable Dahmer Arena
Fri Jun 24St. Louis, MOChaifetz Arena
Sat Jun 25Chicago, ILRosemont Theatre
Sun Jun 26Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Tue Jun 28Detroit, MIMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Jun 29Indianapolis, INTCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Thu Jun 30Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
Fri Jul 01Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Sat Jul 02Cleveland, OHWolstein Center*
Sun Jul 03Hershey, PAGIANT Center
Tue Jul 05Darien Lake, NYDarien Lake Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 06Albany, NYMVP Arena
Thu Jul 07Boston, MALeader Bank Pavilion
Fri Jul 08Atlantic City, NJBorgata Event Center
Sat Jul 09New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
Sun Jul 10Gilford, NHBank of NH Pavilion
Tue Jul 12Pittsburgh, PAUPMC Events Center
Wed Jul 13Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thu Jul 14Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 15Bridgeport, CTHartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 16Fairfax, VAEagleBank Arena
Sun Jul 17Raleigh, NCRed Hat Amphitheater