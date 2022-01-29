The cast of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ are going on tour

In January 2020, the first season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer premiered, and the world went crazy over it. Typical cheerleaders were skyrocketed into fame, bringing interviews, red carpet events, and everything that comes with it, including three Primetime Emmy wins.

Although many things have happened to rock the stars of Cheer, it hasn’t stopped them from pushing towards their goal of Daytona. In fact, in season two we get up close and personal with Navarro’s rivals, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC). What is one to do with all of these amazingly talented athletes?

Rebel Athletic had the perfect idea and announced today that these all-star athletes will be traveling all around the country on the Cheer Live 2022 tour! Starring Navarro coach Monica Aldama, of course, some of her athletes, as well as TVCC’s, will be joining her to show off their skills for the fans who get tickets.

These athletes include Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Angel Rice, Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, and even more to come!

One of the flyers, Morgan Simianer, a standout from season one, says, “I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour, We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

The tour will feature these athletes “making mat” and performing stunts, tumbling, jumps and even mini routine sequences for the audiences. Since there will be no judges and no score cards, there will be no limits so prepare to watch these athletes fly high in this live exhibition performance!

Tickets go on sale on February 4th at 10am, local time. However, pre-sale for Citi card members will open up on February 1st at 10am local time. Below you’ll find the full tour and the dates where you can see Cheer Live!

CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES