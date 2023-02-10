Warren Sapp weighs in on who will win the Super Bowl this Sunday

Two years ago, legendary NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win the Super Bowl, and they did. Now he’s making a prediction about this year’s game.

Sapp, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, appeared on the popular show VladTV YouTube show recently and made his prediction for what team will win Super Bowl LVII.

This year the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have a record of 16-3, and current betting odds say the Eagles are a slight favorite.

Does Sapp agree? He does not. “I got Kansas City,” the Football legend said. “The thing about a Super Bowl is it’s a monster. And then you put it two weeks it becomes an even bigger monster.”

The pressure, Sapp says, is impossible to describe, and he only had to wait six days after the end of the season to play the game. Sapp, by the way, got his Superbowl ring in 2002 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers triumphed over the Oakland Raiders.

“I can’t imagine waiting two weeks,” he said. However, he thinks the fact that Kansas City has been in three of the last four Super Bowls will “pay dividends.”

Sapp, as a former defensive player, was asked why he didn’t pick Phillies stacked defense over Kansas City.

“They both play D,” he said. “They both have the most sackinest defenses.”

Check out the full interview below:

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s right, but this year’s Super Bowl is also special for another reason: it’s the first Super Bowl to feature two black starting QBs – Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

Whatever happens it’s looking to be a battle. Super Bowl LVII airs this Sunday at 6:30 pm EST on Fox.