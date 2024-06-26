What was Noah Lyles’ college?

In a twist that might surprise fans of the track and field superstar, Noah Lyles never actually attended college. The “fastest man in the world” opted to forgo the traditional collegiate route and instead jumped straight into the professional arena. Born in 1997 in Gainesville, Florida, Lyles grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. His parents, both former track stars at Seton Hall University, likely influenced his athletic path. But Lyles’ journey wasn’t without hurdles. As a kid, he battled asthma, and later discovered he had dyslexia and ADHD.

Recommended Videos

Despite these challenges, Lyles found his stride on the track. By age 12, he was already turning heads in the world of sprinting. His talent became undeniable when he snagged gold in the 200-meter event at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in China.

Where did Noah Lyles go to school?

Photo via Wiki Commons by jenaragon94

Initially, Lyles had plans to follow in his parents’ footsteps and compete at the collegiate level. He even committed to the University of Florida, a powerhouse in track and field. However, in a bold move that would shape his career, Lyles decided to skip college altogether. Instead of donning the orange and blue of the Gators, Lyles inked a deal with Adidas in 2016, launching his professional career before he could even vote. This decision allowed him to focus entirely on training and competing at the highest level.

The gamble paid off. Lyles quickly became a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. He’s since racked up an impressive collection of gold medals, including a historic “sprint treble” at the 2023 world championships. Even though Lyles may have missed out on the typical college experience, his unconventional path hasn’t held him back. He’s not just breaking records on the track; he’s also making waves in fashion and pushing to elevate the sport’s profile.

As Lyles sets his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics, it’s clear that his decision to bypass college hasn’t slowed him down at all. If anything, it’s put him on the fast track to becoming a household name.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy