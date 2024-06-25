‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’: Noah Lyles’ blue eyes card explained

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have found their newest idol. Noah Lyles, the American sprinting sensation, has been turning heads lately – and not just with his lightning-fast times on the track. The 26-year-old athlete has been spotted flashing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards before his races, leaving fans both puzzled and delighted. But what exactly is the story behind this weird pre-race ritual? Turns out there’s a method to the madness of Lyles’ card-carrying antics,

Recommended Videos

During the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track Trials, Lyles unleashed more than just his speed. Before making lightwork of his victory in the 100m sprint with an impressive 9.92 seconds, he revealed his secret weapon: the iconic Blue Eyes White Dragon card from Yu-Gi-Oh!

Why is Noah Lyles flashing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards on the track?

For the uninitiated, Yu-Gi-Oh! is a popular trading card game and anime series. And the Blue Eyes White Dragon is a legendary creature in this universe, boasting a whopping 3,000 attack power. It’s the signature card of Seto Kaiba, one of the series’ most famous characters. So why is Lyles channeling his inner duelist on the track? Like, one of these things is not like the other and one of these things doesn’t belong. You know what I mean? Inquiring minds want to know.

It turns out there’s more to this card thing than just wanting to show off one of his hobbies. Lyles explained that it’s all part of a bet with fellow track and field star Chase Ealey. The deal? If Lyles showcases a different Yu-Gi-Oh! card before each round of the Olympic trials, Ealey – a self-proclaimed Naruto fan – will don Rock Lee’s iconic leg weights during her shot put finals.

“I gotta live up to my part of the deal so she lives up to her part of the deal,” Noah Lyles

While the Blue Eyes White Dragon made a splash, Lyles hinted that his deck runs deep. He’s also packing some Exodia pieces. For non-fans, those are cards that, when combined, form an unbeatable hand in the game. Will we see Lyles summon all five pieces of Exodia as the competition heats up? Lyles’ Yu-Gi-Oh! flex is more than just a fun gimmick. It’s a celebration of nerd culture on one of sports’ biggest stages. In a world where athletes are often expected to fit a certain mold, Lyles is proudly waving his geek flag high.

Imagine a future where more Olympians embrace their inner nerd. Picture swimmer Katie Ledecky gushing about catching a rare Pokémon, or gymnast Simone Biles discussing her latest Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Lyles is paving the way for a more diverse and relatable generation of sports stars.

Photo via Wiki Commons by Stéphane Gallay, sous licence Creative Commons (CC-BY)

For a lot of millennials and Gen-Zers, seeing a Blue Eyes White Dragon card on their TV screens during the Olympic trials was like a shot of nostalgia straight to the heart. Lyles’ nod to a beloved childhood pastime has resonated with fans around the world.

Some speculate that Lyles also uses the cards as a form of mental preparation, drawing strength from these powerful creatures before he takes to the track. Whether it’s superstition or simply a way to keep things fun, it’s clear that Lyles’ unique pre-race ritual is working for him.

As the road to the Olympics continues, which are off to an interesting start what with “poop protests” currently going on, all eyes will be on Noah Lyles. Not just for his blistering speed, but to see what card he’ll reveal next. It really is time to d-d-d-duel! (I’m sorry, I had to).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy