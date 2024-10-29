Forgot password
SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 18: Cornerback Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images
Category:
Sports

What happened to Charvarius Ward’s daughter?

Ward's daughter showed him "true strength and bravery," according to the 49ers' post on Instagram.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 04:14 pm

Charvarius Ward‘s daughter, Amani Joy Ward, died Monday, just days away from her second birthday, the San Francisco 49ers star cornerback announced in an Instagram post.

Ward, 28, didn’t specify how his daughter died, but in a previous social media post, the football player explained his daughter was born with Down Syndrome, and had recently undergone heart surgery. Ward provided no other information about the circumstances of his daughter’s death. His post read, “She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life.”

Ward added, “She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile.”

“The best blessing I could ask for”

via Itslilmooney/Instagram

On World Down Syndrome Day in March, Ward shared another Instagram post with a picture of his daughter. It read in part, “Amani Joy Ward has been the best blessing I could’ve asked for. I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap, but now I realize it is just a gift from God. Being Amani’s dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be.”

via Itslilmooney/Instagram

“The 49ers family is devastated”

As news of Amani’s death spread, the 49ers shared a statement on X. “Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh,” the team’s statement read in part. A comment added, “That’s heartbreaking. No parent should have to bury a child. Rest in Peace Amani Joy.”

Fans also shared their condolences on Ward’s Instagram post sharing the tragic news. “No words can help. But dads everywhere are with you, hugging you, and this angel of God,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, Ward’s girlfriend, Amani’s mother, Monique Cook, shared a heartbreaking Instagram story, reading simply, “My Baby. God Why?” Ward also added in his Instagram stories, “I’m broken 💔💔💔💔,” and later, “My Baby. My Like. My Queen. My Heart. My Everything. 💔💔💔💔💔.” Amani was Charvarius and Monique’s only child.

“She has started to smile every time she sees me”

via Monique Cook/Instagram

Last year, Ward, who played football at Middle Tennessee State University, told NBC Sports Bay Area that as he grew closer to his young daughter, who had not yet turned one, he noticed an improvement in his on-field play.

“The past month, my daughter has started smiling when she sees me and coming to me more,” he said. “At first, she used to love on her mama so much, I couldn’t really get close to her. Now since she turned 1, she has started to smile every time she sees me.”

The challenge of connecting with Amani weighed on Ward, he said. “It was on my mind a lot,” he added. “I’m not trying to make excuses, but ever since we got closer, I’ve been balling. Shout-out to God and my daughter for making that relationship good.”

Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.