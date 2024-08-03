What happened to Freddie Freeman’s son?

Freddie Freeman, the star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been making headlines recently due to a deeply personal and concerning situation involving his young son.

On Friday, July 26, Freeman abruptly left the Dodgers while they were in Houston. His sudden departure remained a mystery until his wife, Chelsea Freeman, took to social media to shed light on the family’s ordeal. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chelsea revealed that their 3-year-old son, Maximus, had experienced a rapid and alarming health decline due to a rare disease.

What’s the disease plaguing Freddie Freeman’s son?

Chelsea Freeman’s update provided crucial information about Maximus’s condition. The young boy has been diagnosed with a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that is particularly uncommon in children. This autoimmune condition causes the body’s immune system to attack its own nerves, leading to weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis.

The onset of Maximus’s symptoms was swift and terrifying for the Freeman family. Chelsea described how their son “went into full body paralysis” on that fateful Friday. The situation’s urgency required immediate medical intervention, with Freddie rushing back from Houston to be by his son’s side.

The Freemans have been candid about the emotional toll this experience has taken on their family. Chelsea described the past few days as “the most challenging and frightening” of their lives. However, amidst the fear and uncertainty, they have also witnessed remarkable resilience from their young son. Maximus’s fight against this rare condition has been nothing short of inspirational. His parents have marveled at the progress he has made in just a few days since his diagnosis. In a significant milestone, Maximus was taken off his breathing tube and removed from the ventilator, signaling a positive turn in his recovery journey.

While the Freemans are encouraged by Maximus’s initial progress, they are also realistic about the challenges that lie ahead. Chelsea acknowledged that the road to recovery will be long, but the family remains optimistic. They have expressed their belief in the power of prayer and the support they’ve received from their community. The Dodgers’ manager, Dave Roberts, has also informed the media about Freddie’s absence without divulging personal details — a clear sign the team is willing to support the player in this difficult time.

While Freddie Freeman’s return to the baseball field remains uncertain, his priority is clearly his family. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and their fans eagerly await updates on Maximus’ condition and hope for a full recovery.

