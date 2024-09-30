What happened to New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms?

Phil Simms, the legendary New York Giants quarterback, has had a career that can only be described as a rollercoaster ride – one filled with highs, a few lows, and a lot of time spent in the broadcast booth.

Simms was drafted by the Giants in 1979 and spent his entire 15-year career with the team. His selection was somewhat controversial and surprising to the media and fans, as Simms came from Morehead State, a smaller, less prominent program not known for producing NFL talent. In his first season, he played in 12 games, starting 10, and threw for 1,743 yards with 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His completion rate was 50.6%, which was relatively standard for that era, especially for rookies. The Giants finished the season with a 6-10 record, and while Simms’ performance was marked by inconsistency, he showed promise.

By the mid 80s, he established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, throwing for over 33,000 yards and 199 touchdowns. But his crowning achievement came in Super Bowl XXI, when he led the Giants to a dominant 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. In that game, Simms was nothing short of spectacular, completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. It was a performance that cemented his status as a hero in New York and earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

After retiring from the NFL in 1993, Simms transitioned into broadcasting. His career path took him through stints with NBC and eventually CBS, where he became a mainstay of NFL broadcasting, serving as the network’s lead game analyst for 19 seasons from 1998 to 2017. During that time, Simms called some of the biggest games in the league, including multiple Super Bowls, and became known for his insightful analysis. But in 2017, things took an unexpected turn when CBS decided to replace Simms with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as their lead game analyst

Simms embraced his new role as a studio analyst on The NFL Today, where he was able to showcase his knowledge of the game in a different way. As CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus noted at the time, Simms’ move to the studio added “chemistry and humor” to the network’s flagship pregame show. And it’s true – Simms’ laid-back style and quick wit made him a natural fit for the more casual atmosphere of the studio. Plus, the new role allowed him to follow more teams and players across the league, rather than being focused solely on the game he was calling each week.

But all good things must come to an end, and in April 2024, CBS announced that they were finally parting ways with Simms and his longtime co-host Boomer Esiason, replacing them with former NFL MVP Matt Ryan. Since leaving CBS, Simms has expressed a desire to continue working in television, but he also acknowledges that at 68 years old, his options may be limited.

Phil Simms revealed on Adam Schein’s SiriusXM radio show that he will be taking on a new role as a radio analyst for NFL games. This will be the first time in Simms’ career that he has done analyst work on radio. So thankfully, he will remain active in the football world, and and also continue hosting his podcast, “Simms Complete,” with his son Matt, who followed in his father’s footsteps and played quarterback in the NFL for several years.

