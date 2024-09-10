What happened to Boomer Esiason?

For 22 years, Boomer Esiason offered expert analysis for CBS on their football pregame show The NFL Today, but his absence from the premiere episode of the new season have some wondering if the network lowered the boom on Esiason and another long-time analyst.

CBS’s is one of the two NFL pregame shows on broadcast television that directly compete with each other, as their respective Sunday shows air at the same time. Fox is the other. CBS is widely considered the more sophisticated version of an NFL pregame show, while the Fox edition is more fun. Which show is the better one is really just a matter of taste.

Welcome to the newest member of our NFL Today crew @M_Ryan02 👏@JJWatt is happy to see him again 😂 pic.twitter.com/srefFsxipU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 8, 2024

However, while Fox has gone through minimal changes in their Fox NFL Sunday lineup, CBS has tinkered with their lineup over the years in an attempt to find the right mix, likely motivated by the more-fun Fox generally earning higher ratings.

CBS even surprised the sports media world by letting go of Dan Marino, who was on the show for 10 years. The network chose not to re-sign his contract — nor Shannon Sharpe‘s — in favor of bringing on board Bart Scott and Tony Gonzalez, neither of whom lasted more than three years.

That change is somewhat similar to this one because Marino, like Esiason, was a longtime quarterback in the NFL, and then a longtime CBS analyst.

Boomer Esiason announces he is leaving The NFL Today on CBS, but signed an extension to continue his WFAN morning show with Gio pic.twitter.com/91E0OzmGx9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2024

Esiason is not returning to the show, and CBS surprisingly announced that their other former QB, Phil Simms, will also not be returning.

The QB changeover at CBS is almost as bad as that of the Cleveland Browns. And sure enough, CBS signed Matt Ryan who is, you guessed it, a former NFL QB.

Boomer Esiason also hosts a radio show on WFAN New York called Boomer and Gio, with co-host Gregg Gianotti. Boomer took to the airwaves on his show to explain things, while his co-host added an odd comment about Fox.

Esiason, the former NFL MVP, claimed it was actually his decision to leave CBS, adding that he is grateful to the network and just needed to move on, especially considering that his radio show keeps him busy.

Phil Simms will join us in the broadcast booth as an analyst alongside Bob Papa and Carl Banks this preseason on @FOX5NY! #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/6AQ64cEBW0 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 5, 2024

Phil Simms, however, did not leave on his own terms as CBS chose not to renew his contract despite giving several years of excellent analysis on The NFL Today, and working for CBS Sports for 26 years. Simms expressed that he looks forward to what’s next. He did work for Fox this summer on local preseason Giants broadcasts.

In addition to Ryan, CBS added former defensive star JJ Watt. Staying on board is former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, and former wide receiver Nate Burleson, who many non-sports fans know from his run as a correspondent on Extra.

Boomer’s radio co-host Gregg Giannotti decided to publicly comment on what he believes is Fox analysts’ lack of knowledge, focusing his criticisms on former Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw. Boomer was careful not to add to Giannotti’s complaints, but the comments made their rounds on social media.

"They made a little bit of a change there on CBS, but over there on Fox it’s like going into the Natural History Museum over there on that pregame show." – Gregg Giannotti pic.twitter.com/y0rkryJlUK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2024

As The NFL Today broadcast the premiere episode of their 57th season this past Sunday, the NFL began their 105th season. And between CBS’s rejiggered starting lineup of analysts and its newly-revamped and renamed studio, as well as the ongoing chatter around the controversial Taylor Swift NFL promo spot, and Tyreek Hill’s detainment, 2024-‘25 is already bringing the drama.

