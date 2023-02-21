What happened to ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed?’

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed first premiered on the airwaves back in 2016 on Fox Sports 1 and became an instant hit among fans.

In the weekly series, which is in its seventh season, hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their opinion regarding popular topics within the sports world. Skip and Shannon: Undisputed became the subject of discussion recently after fans noticed that a new episode of Bayless and Sharpe’s hit show didn’t air at its usual time. A few individuals even went as far as to express their frustration on Twitter.

One asked Sharpe for details regarding the show by tagging his Twitter handle.

At the same time, another person asked if the series had been canceled.

A third Twitter user wanted to know Sharpe and Bayless’ whereabouts,

while another individual asked what happened to the series.

Despite the fans’ outrage regarding Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, the reason why there haven’t been any new episodes is that Bayless and Sharpe are currently on vacation. Although the former football player didn’t inform his followers about the upcoming break, Bayless took to his Twitter page to share a few details.

On Feb. 19, the 71-year-old wrote, regarding the next time fans should expect to see a new episode, “Vacation week this week. See you a week from tomorrow. But will be tweeting.” Bayless and Sharpe usually get a break, according to HITC, when the sports season winds down. With the Super Bowl ending and the NBA just having an All-Star Weekend, there’s usually not much to cover.

With the NBA season picking back up this week, it is being reported that Bayless and Sharpe should be returning to their hosting duties as early as Feb. 27.

At this time, no additional details have been released.