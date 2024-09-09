Why was Tyreek Hill detained?

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over by law enforcement on Sunday week 1 of the NFL season, only hours before the Dolphins’ first game of the year, and just about a block from Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play.

Fans captured the incident involving at least three police officers on video, which went viral on social media. As the video shows, the traffic stop escalated with Hill handcuffed and facedown on the pavement. One officer, now placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, had a knee on Hill’s back. Although he was handcuffed and detained, Hill was not arrested and was released. Some cell phone footage is partially obstructed, but some on social media have said it appears that some of the officers are kicking or striking Hill on the ground.

After the incident, Hill played in the Dolphins game later that day, contributing 130 yards, catching seven passes, and scoring an 80-yard touchdown as his team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 in Miami’s season opener. Hill celebrated one touchdown with a hands-in-handcuffs gesture.

Why did Tyreek Hill get pulled over?

Miami Dolphins star Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on being arrested hours before kickoff for a driving violation outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and hearing the police officer was put on administrative leave after altercation. pic.twitter.com/wAv2hkcIWX — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 8, 2024 via VideoMixtape.com/X

According to Miami police, Tyreek Hill was initially pulled over and then cited for speeding, reckless driving, and driving without a license, the AP reported. At a post-game press conference Sunday, Hill said he didn’t know why he was handcuffed, but officers told him he failed to respond to direct orders. “I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way,” Hill told reporters. “Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man,” he said.

Hill also said he respects police officers and even might like to be one after he retires from football, but he was concerned about how things might have turned out if he weren’t a famous football player. “Obviously, everybody has bad apples in every situation,” Hill continued, “so I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on both ends — on my end, and then also Miami-Dade — so that way we can team together and do something positive for the community, cause that’s what it’s all about,” Hill said.

Hill’s teammate tried to intervene

Before Tyreek Hill was released, his teammate, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, noticed the incident on his way to the stadium and pulled over to try and intervene in what he said seemed like excessive force. Campbell was also briefly handcuffed.

Campbell later said he stopped to try and de-escalate the situation which he said appeared a “a bit extreme.” After Sunday’s game, Hill added, “I’m just glad that my teammates were there to support me in that situation because I felt alone.”

Hill’s legal history

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024 via Adam Schefter/X

Sunday was not Hill’s first encounter with the law. In college, Hill was charged with domestic assault and other charges involving his then-pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. Since then, Hill’s career has been clouded by several other assault allegations and other legal controversies.

In 2019, before Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins, Kansas City law enforcement declined to press charges against Hill over additional domestic violence allegations involving Espinal and Hill and Espinal’s 3-year-old child. About a year before Miami police detained Hill on his way to Had Rock Stadium, he was also investigated on assault charges in Miami in a disagreement involving a marina employee. Miami-Dade police declined to press charges.

Referring to Hill’s traffic stop, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus told CNN that Hill may consider legal action. “The most important thing is that Tyreek is okay physically. Mentally, he was very distraught about what happened,” Rosenhaus also told ESPN. “Tyreek has told me over and over he’s a big supporter of police. He was telling the police there, ‘I want to be a police officer in the future.’ But this is crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Rosenhaus said.

