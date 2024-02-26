How tall is Tyreek Hill compared to Jake Paul?

Despite his sports career being in the NFL, Tyreek Hill has expressed interest in fighting Jake Paul. To be fair, if Paul can transition from YouTuber to UFC fighter, then the Miami Dolphins wide receiver could definitely make the same leap.

According to Yahoo Sports, Hill wants to speak with Dana White to discuss how he could potentially make that leap from football to boxing. He’s already talked about who he would fight first — that being Jake Paul of course. Paul had a pretty good winning streak until recently, but he is still a relative newbie so perhaps Hill sees him as an easy first fight. Both men are a close match in terms of skill but what about their physical differences? I’m talking strictly of height obviously.

How tall are Tyreek Hill and Jake Paul?

Hill is 5ft 10in tall, or 1.78 meters whereas Paul comes in at 6ft 1in, or 1.85 meters, but you know what they say, the bigger they are, the harder they fall. Hill is lucky he isn;t against Jakes brother, Logan, who is a lot taller than his younger brother. Honestly between Tyreek and Jake though, it’s not a great deal of difference and it’s hard to say whether a fighter’s height really gives them any kind of noticeable advantage; Paul might have a bit more reach.

Honestly a fight between these two would be interesting; Paul had a pretty good string of wins prior to his loss at the hands of Tommy Fury last year. Would Hill have a fighting chance against the YouTuber- turned-boxer? We’ll just have to wait and see if a fight ever materializes.