How many fights has Jake Paul lost?

Jake Paul’s transition from problematic internet celeb to recognized athlete is nearly complete.

Plenty of us will never see him as much more than the crummy kid who’s been dodging accusations of sexual assault, scamming his viewers, and violating investor protection laws for years, but we’re increasingly the minority. Even as we cling to Paul’s sordid past, he’s working hard to move past it, and establish himself as a legitimate, respectable pro in the boxing and mixed martial arts world.

And, despite everything, it seems to be working. Paul boasts an impressive history in the ring, and with each fresh fight he further establishes himself as an athlete to watch. Even those hoping for an embarrassing downfall are starting to find themselves swayed by his clear skill, but Paul’s rapid rise could see a fall just as fast.

Jake Paul’s lost fights

Image via @jakepaul/Instagram

He’s still early in his boxing career, but Jake Paul already boasts an impressive record in the ring. He started boxing back in 2020, fresh off yet another controversy, with his debut match against fellow amateur Ali Eson Gib. He cinched a victory in that early-year match and, months later, secured his second victory against another amateur: Nate Robinson.

In the years since, Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul has taken on six more opponents for a total of nine matches in total. He’s ramping up for his tenth in March of 2023, and likely hoping to keep his ratio as far in the green as possible. It shouldn’t be hard, considering Paul has only ever lost a single fight.

Paul’s record is pretty shining, with only a single loss marring his more than three-year career. That loss came about in early 2023, when Paul finally managed to face off against Tommy Fury, a far more experienced boxer than his early-career opponents. After months of working to find a suitable date, the pair finally faced off in February of 2023, and Fury claimed the first-ever victory over Paul in a split decision.

That’s despite the fact that Paul knocked Fury out in the eighth round. Fury barely eked out a victory over Paul due entirely to the judges’ ruling, but managed to secure a Paul loss for the first time.

That remains Paul’s only loss. He’s fought several people — a few of them pros — in the months since, and secured a victory over each of them. He’s now facing down his first match of 2024, which will pit his growing skill against that of an as-yet unnamed opponent. Given Paul’s track record thus far, it should be an interesting match regardless of whether or not it turns out to be his second career loss. We’ll just have to wait and see.