Will Jake Paul fight Floyd Mayweather? Their beef, explained

As the old saying goes, “let’s get ready to rumble.”

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul‘s ongoing feud appeared to have hit an all-time high after both attended a Miami Heat basketball game earlier this month.

For context, the pair’s beef began two years ago when the legendary boxer was set to fight Paul’s older brother Logan Paul in a boxing match. During a press conference for the opponents’ bout, the YouTuber grabbed Mayweather’s hat and attempted to run off but failed miserably, and a scuffle ensued.

Fast forward to the present day, although there are conflicting reports on who actually won the boxing tournament, Mayweather’s feud with Paul still lingered so much so that the 46-year-old allegedly confronted him on March 8. According to TMZ, the incident occurred outside of FTX Arena in Miami following the game between Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. The publication also featured a video of the confrontation, allegedly recorded by an unidentified individual in Mayweather’s team.

In the clip, Mayweather could be heard asking his entourage if they would “bust” Paul up as they spotted the 26-year-old. As Paul became aware of what was happening, he fled the scene once again, with Mayweather responding, “Where you running Jake?”

Shortly after the event, Paul explained in his now-deleted Instagram story why he ran off. The star claimed that the confrontation started with both parties, including Mayweather’s crew — which he said consisted of fifty people but in actuality was about like three — having a verbal exchange.

But as Paul realized a potential fight could break out between him, Mayweather, and the alleged large group, he decided to “dip” because he was outnumbered. Paul said as he not only challenged Mayweather to a “one-on-one” boxing match but also called him a derogatory name,

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. And they’re like, ‘So what’s up? What’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat, and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.’ Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me. I’m out that b–h. Floyd, you want to run it one on one, no problem, but I’m not dumb. I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness, but I’m not f–g dumb. I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. Dipped out of that b–h. Floyd, you’re a hoe, bro. You’re mad cause I took your f–g hat. Are you serious? Get over it, bro. Move on.”

In addition to the Instagram story, Paul also shared a Twitter post reiterating a similar statement but changing the number of people in Mayweather’s camp. As a social media user viewed Paul’s upload, they called him out by sharing another angle of the encounter that displayed Mayweather and three other men.

That doesn't look like 25 dudes. Lol pic.twitter.com/ISwoNUOeS8 — Rion Da Djinn (@Cameron86612431) March 9, 2023

In the midst of the commotion, a close source to Mayweather revealed to TMZ the sole reason why he keeps going after Paul. The insider stated that the feud has nothing to do with Paul grabbing the boxer’s hat but rather the comments he made about Mayweather and his deceased relative. That person said,

“Jake crossed the line. This wasn’t about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior.”

Despite the tension between both men, neither Paul nor Mayweather has yet to set a date to duke out their differences in the ring.