Is Jake Paul taller than Logan Paul? Here’s his official height and weight

One of YouTube’s biggest stars, and now one of boxing’s most controversial personalities, Jake Paul has cemented himself as one of the sport’s biggest draws.

Just like his brother Logan Paul, Jake first rose to fame on Vine before shifting to YouTube where he predominantly posted prank videos and his hip-hop music. The Paul brothers have found themselves mired in various scandals due to their wild antics. The two eventually decided to give up their eye-catching shenanigans that landed them in trouble and took up professional careers as fighters.

After being fired from the role of Dirk Mann in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, Paul made the switch to boxing in Aug. 2018 after winning an amateur match against British YouTuber Deji Olatunji by TKO. The 26-year-old most recently defeated the 38-year-old Nate Diaz by unanimous decision in Aug. 2023, and is going strong with just one defeat in three years of his professional boxing career.

In preparation for his MMA debut, Paul has now also signed a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League and started practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Mo Jassim, the ADCC’s chief organizer, and Michael Perez, an ATOS BJJ black belt. But what qualifies this brazenly outspoken YouTube star with spiky blond hair as a fighter? Check out Jake Paul’s height and weight below!

How tall is Jake Paul?

In all of his professional fights, Paul has been the taller guy, standing at 6 feet and 1 inch or 185 cm. Going hand-in-hand with this, Paul has also been the fighter with the more extended reach, spanning 76 inches or 193 cm. His tall stature has complimented his style in setting up the powerful right hand that has won him an impressive seven out of eight total fights in his professional boxing career.

Compared to his older brother Logan Paul, Jake is merely one inch shorter. Logan Paul’s recorded height is 6 feet and 2 inches, or 188cm.

How much does Jake Paul weigh?

In his most recent weigh-in before his fight against Nate Diaz, Jake Paul weighed 185 pounds, meeting the contracted limit for their main event showdown. Paul fights in the Cruiserweight division, that is to say, in a range between 175 pounds and 200 pounds.

For his first fight as a professional boxer, Jake Paul weighed 191.7 pounds. In subsequent fights, Paul weighed 189 pounds against Nate Robinson, 191.5 pounds against Ben Askren, 190 and 191.4 pounds respectively against Tyron Woodley, 186.5 pounds against Anderson Silva, and 183.6 pounds against Tommy Fury, the only fighter he has ever lost to.