What happened to Saints linebacker Pete Werner?

Making it to the NFL is a dream for many but a thrilling reality for just a few. Pete Werner has been following that dream since 2021, and his fans have loved following his carer.

Recommended Videos

Werner became the linebacker for the New Orleans Saints in 2021, the same year he became an Ohio State graduate. He studied urban analysis and real estate, but football was his true love. While we all love hearing about Travis Kelce’s career, all eyes are on 25-year-old Werner too. So, what’s going on with him now?

In August 2024, Werner popped open the champagne as his contract with the Saints was officially extended until 2027. Werner’s deal is a good one, too. Yahoo! Sports did the math and shared the details of the deal, which is worth an eye-popping $23.935 million.

One specific part of the deal illustrates just how unique pursuing a career in sports is. The athlete will be paid $400,000 for being part of “at least 95% of the defensive snaps.” And you thought your job was great if you had PTO, a stress-free work environment, and kind colleagues!

After Werner gets his $5.5 million signing bonus, his salaries for 2024 and 2025 are $1.435 million and $4.25 million. He will earn that money no matter what. Then, in 2026, his salary will be $6.25 million, and in 2027, he’ll make $6.5 million.

2022 SEASON RECAP: LB Pete Werner



"You're constantly trying to be coachable, you're constantly trying to learn, because that's what it takes at this next level. Every little piece/tidbit you can get to create an advantage for yourself."



🗞 https://t.co/tiCeUfyWoE | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/aoKO4ZM696 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 29, 2023

In an interview at the Saints Training Camp in 2024, Werner said “It feels great” and “It’s always fun getting out there with the guys.” But while that might sound like any athlete talking, as positivity is the name of the game at press conferences, Werner once again shared what he enjoys about football when he said “being able to be coached again is what I missed.”

In 2022, he underlined that he wants “to be coachable” as that’s how he acquires more skills and ensures he’s on the right path. While waiting to watch Werner play in more games, fans can see more of his off-duty life on his Instagram. He shared his recent engagement, his love of golf, and good times with his friends and family.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy