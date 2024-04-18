What is Dustin Poirier’s net worth?

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier stands as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. From his trilogy series with Conor McGregor to earning highlight after highlight inside the Octagon, “The Diamond” has built a great life for himself and his family. So, what is his net worth?

Recommended Videos

Poirier has been around the combat sports world for decades, and he made his professional debut as an MMA athlete in 2009. But, it wasn’t until he was a bonafide UFC veteran that he began headlining cards and building a fanbase larger than the hardcore MMA community.

His name has been at the top of a bill over 10 times, and he’s leveraged his star power to not only earn bigger paydays as a fighter but as a businessman. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Poirier has a net worth of $6 million The perennial top-five lightweight’s contract with the UFC is private — we don’t know much he’s made in his 30 Octagon appearances. But Poirier had a guarantee of $1 million when he and McGregor fought for the second time during UFC 257 in January 2021. Considering Poirier won that fight, and they rematched a few months later, there’s a good chance that was increased for UFC 264.

Image via YouTube

He’s competed in four high-profile matches since then, which includes headlining two pay-per-views and fighting for the undisputed lightweight crown once. Poirier also has a bevy of sponsorship deals, the most notable being with Celsius, an energy drink company, as well as Samsung and Bud Light.

However, something that’s seemingly put Poirier on another financial level is his hot sauce. The Lafayette native began selling Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce a few years back and has developed several flavors, including the KO Edition and Creole Maple. It’s available at stores across the United States and online.

Not everything Poirier does is to build his net worth, however.

He and his wife, Jolie Poirier, established The Good Fight Foundation in 2018. It’s a non-profit based in Louisiana that helps “underserved communities — from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief,” according to its website. Poirier typically auctions off his UFC fight gear with the proceeds going right to the foundation.

Poirier has an upcoming opportunity that could lead to even bigger paychecks. He’s scheduled to compete for the 155-pound championship against the division’s king, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 292 on June 1. If he captures the crown, more cash will flood in for Poirier as he rules a weight class in the world-leading combat sports promotion.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more