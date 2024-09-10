What is Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas’ ethnicity?

Shaine Casas was destined for greatness from the first moment he hit the water. His competition track record ushered him into the spotlight, and his participation in the recently concluded Paris Olympics has begun to garner some well-deserved attention.

The 2024 games saw a number of rising stars fight to etch their names in history, and Casas is one of them. But as he paddles into more and more success, many people are becoming curious about his ethnic background, and where he comes from.

Who is Shaine Casas?

Born on Dec. 25, 1999, Casas is an American swimmer who has rapidly made a name for himself in the world of competitive swimming. With his incredible versatility, Casas has proven he’s not a one-stroke wonder, but a force to be reckoned with across multiple events. Casas grew up in McAllen, Texas. His rise through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric, and his potential seems limitless. At 6’4, Shaine Casas is also a gentle giant, often donning a larger-than-life smile.

But he wasn’t always the swimming phenom he is today. In fact, he didn’t even start swimming seriously until he was about 12 years old—a relatively late start compared to many of his peers. But once he found his groove, it was clear that he had a natural talent for the sport.

Casas was a 3-time varsity swimmer during his time at McAllen High School. He first burst onto the national scene in 2017 at the Summer Junior Nationals where he won several medals. That same year, he made his verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University. He quickly caught the attention of the swimming community with his standout performances, particularly in the backstroke and individual medley events.

He was breaking and setting records left and right. By the time the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials rolled around, Casas was considered one of the top swimmers to watch. However, he sadly didn’t score a spot in the U.S. Olympic swimming team. Although he narrowly missed the opportunity, his performances were a clear indication that he was on the cusp of something special.

In the years since Shaine Casas has continued to hone his skills and build his reputation. He has proven himself as one of the top swimmers in the U.S., setting multiple American records and earning a spot on the U.S. National Team. Come 2024, Casas finally earned a spot in the U.S. Olympic swimming team after the trials. During the games in Paris, he was in 9th place in the 200m Individual Medley for men.

What is Shaine Casas’ ethnicity?

One aspect of Shaine Casas’s story that adds an extra layer of interest is his ethnicity. Casas was born to Monica Epling and James Epling and is half-Black and half-Cuban. Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic community in South Texas, Casas’s cultural background has played a significant role in shaping who he is both in and out of the pool.

In a sport that has historically lacked diversity, Casas’s presence is a breath of fresh air. He’s become an inspiration for young swimmers and all athletes who come from underrepresented communities. Looking ahead, the future is incredibly bright for Shaine Casas. Given his track record and the determination he’s shown, it’s hard to bet against him.

