Image Credit: Disney
Chi Chi Rodriguez competes in the first round of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf tournament, Friday, April 23, 2004 in Savannah, Georgia.
Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images
Category:
Sports

Do we know World Golf Hall of Famer Chi Chi Rodríguez’s cause of death?

The joyful showman leaves a legacy of generosity behind.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 04:59 am

Juan “Chi Chi” Rodríguez, the beloved World Golf Hall of Famer, died on Aug. 8 in his native Puerto Rico. He was 88 years old at the time of his death.  Rodríguez was a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and became an icon not only on the field, but outside of it as well. He might have been a fantastic golfer to watch, but it’s his inspirational story of generosity and kindness that will ultimately keep his memory alive.

Chi Chi Rodríguez was always joyful, perhaps as a way to shed off his poor upbringing. As a golfer, he became known for his “sword dance,” as well as teasing his opponents on the field in good fun. His lighthearted approach to the strategic sport was what significantly boosted his popularity. He had eight wins at PGA Tour events, dominated the PGA Tour Championships, and was the first Puerto Rican to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Off the field, Rodríguez became synonymous with generosity. He was a charitable individual who began the Chi Chi Rodríguez Youth Foundation in Clearwater, Florida, with a mission to “educate students in a public-private partnership and improve their academic performance.” The foundation has remained successful after 30 years, and continues to help at-risk kids to achieve their potential. 

How did Chi Chi Rodriguez die?

Carmelo Javier Ríos, a Puerto Rican senator, was the one who announced Rodríguez’s passing. However, a reason for his death has yet to be released. Nonetheless, multiple tributes have been poured out since the news came out. His death has also been confirmed by the Puerto Rico Golf Association. 

When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com