What was Tiger Woods’ mom Kultida Woods’ cause of death?

Tiger Woods is mourning the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2025. She was 80 years old. Woods announced the news in an emotional statement on social media, wherein he described his mother as an unwavering supporter throughout his life and successful career as a pro golf player.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods wrote on X. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”

Woods, who accompanied his message with a photo of his late mom standing close to a wall adorned with flowers, added that Kultida was loved by many people, especially her grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. He also thanked his fans and supporters for their prayers and for giving him and his family the privacy they need amid this difficult time. He ended his statement by telling his mom that he loved her.

The professional golfer — real name Eldrick Tont Woods — did not disclose his mom’s cause of death in his statement and as of writing, there’s still no confirmed cause of death, but CBC noted that this was unexpected as she attended the TMRW Golf League in South Florida, where she lived, to watch her son’s match the previous week.

At the event, Woods even acknowledged his mom’s presence with a smile and a lighthearted greeting, saying, “Hi, mom! Not gonna suck tonight,” as per Distractify. Kultida was a prominent figure in her son’s life and career, often seen supporting him at tournaments over the years. She was born in Thailand, and she met her husband, Earl Woods, during the Vietnam War while he was stationed there as a United States Army Special Forces soldier. The couple later moved to California, where they welcomed their only son, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods, on Dec. 30, 1975. The couple remained married for 37 years until Earl’s passing in 2006.

Though Earl had a military background, Woods once disclosed that Kultida was the true disciplinarian in their household. “My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him. My mom’s still here, and I’m still deathly afraid of her. She’s a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. … I love her so much, but she was tough,” he told USA Today in 2017.

Congratulations to Tiger Woods for winning #TheMasters. Can't help but think that his father, Earl Woods, is looking down on his son with a huge smile and his mom, Kultida, knew this day was coming. Tiger once wrote, "in our family, my mom was the hand, and my dad was the voice." pic.twitter.com/oGOjN8dXNq — Barroom Net | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) April 14, 2019

Beyond her influence as a parent, Kultida played a lasting role in shaping her son’s iconic golf persona. She was the one who encouraged him to wear red on Sundays, as she believed in the power of the color. Initially skeptical, Woods tried wearing blue at junior golf tournaments but didn’t fare well. “[I] switched to red and I went on a hot streak. And, well, I kept it,” he once said, according to People.

In 2022, Kultida attended her son’s World Golf of Fame induction. Once could say that until the very end, she remained a constant presence in Woods’ life, often cheering for him on the sidelines. Our condolences to the Woods family.

