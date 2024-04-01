What was Tim Kennedy’s MMA record and why did he retire?

Tim Kennedy is many things — a Master Sergeant and Green Beret in the United States military, a television host, producer, author, and online personality, a businessman, and a former mixed martial artist. Let’s take a look at the 44-year-old all-American’s 15-year tenure as a combat sports professional.

Kennedy’s been around the fight game for decades. He made his pro debut in 2001 under the now-defunct International Fighting Championship banner opposite another future UFC veteran, Scott Smith. But, Kennedy’s first professional skirmish wasn’t a reflection of the respected run he’d go on years later. “Hands of Steel” defeated Kennedy within the opening round via TKO.

Kennedy shook off the loss a few months later when he dropped from middleweight to welterweight and submitted Jody Burke. Then, switching over to World Extreme Cagefighting for one stint, he competed as a light heavyweight in 2002 and demolished Mack Brewer with punches.

Now 2-1, Kennedy had turned his early career around into a winning one. And he wouldn’t taste defeat for around five more years. After fighting for a few more smaller promotions, Kennedy drew another notable MMA pioneer, Jason “Mayhem” Miller, for a second time. They initially fought in 2003 and Kennedy won via unanimous decision.

Fast forward to December 2007 and Kennedy was 8-1 and had made middleweight his home. Miller was, once again, the biggest name he fought up to that point. Mayhem ultimately exacted revenge and served Kennedy his second defeat. He won by unanimous decision.

At 9-2 and in 2009, Kennedy signed on with Strikeforce, the promotion that elevated his name in the MMA community. Before the UFC absorbed the organization’s roster in 2013, Kennedy went 6-2 as a 185-pound combatant, which included two opportunities to become the division’s champion.

He fought Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in 2010 and challenged Luke Rockhold for his gold in 2012. Kennedy came up short both times by unanimous decision. But, he wasn’t without triumphs. Specifically, he had his hand raised against appreciated warriors Robbie Lawler and Melvin Manhoef.

Although he wasn’t a superstar in the MMA space, Kennedy built enough of a reputation debuting in the UFC in 2013 to contend in a featured bout on a pay-per-view main card. Kennedy dueled Roger Gracie during UFC 162 in July 2013 and snagged a unanimous decision.

Then, in perhaps the biggest moment of his professional career, Kennedy headlined the UFC’s “Fight for the Troops 3.” It took place at Fort Campbell in Kentucky in front of an audience of active military members and veterans, and he starched Rafael Natal with a first-round knockout.

Considering his history with the military, it was an emotional moment for Kennedy. The win further heightened his popularity with the MMA fanbase as well, and his championship dreams edged closer to a possible reality.

After filming the UFC’s longtime reality competition show — The Ultimate Fighter — as a coach against British star Michael Bisping, the two settled their bitter feud inside the black cage. And it was Kennedy who secured the judges’ scorecards.

On a four-fight streak and his popularity at an all-time high, Kennedy seemed poised to receive his first title shot. But, unfortunately for Kennedy, his unanimous decision over “The Count” was his final checkmark in the win column.

Why did Kennedy retire from mixed martial arts?

Kennedy was on his third run toward a major promotional title after besting Bisping, and he was slotted into a high-profile contest against “The Soldier of God,” Yoel Romero, at UFC 178 in September 2014. If Kennedy made it through the Cuban powerhouse, he would’ve been on the shortlist to earn a crack at the then-champion, Chris Weidman.

And he almost did. While speaking on the Shawn Ryan Show, Kennedy opened up about what led to his retirement. And it was his match with Romero.

For those who haven’t seen the fight, here’s what happened during “stool-gate.” Near the end of the second frame, Kennedy was battering The Soldier of God on the feet, and the latter was seemingly nearly unconscious. But, Romero was saved by the buzzer, and referee John McCarthy halted the action.

Kennedy said in the podcast that at the time, he wasn’t sure if the fight was stopped because the round ended, or because he won. However, once the stools came into the Octagon, he clued in that they had one minute to prepare for the third and final stanza.

During the recovery period, Romero sat on the stool and was visibly hurt. His face was bloodied and his team swarmed him with an ice pack and advice. Then, controversy ensued.

The buzzer went off to signal to the athletes, teams, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission that it was time to clear the cage so the two could get back at it. But, as Kennedy’s team left and he stood ready for more bloodshed, Romero continued resting on his stool.

Kennedy recounted that McCarthy approached him and said Romero had 10 seconds to answer the bell, or he’d be disqualified. “So, 10 seconds passes, that’s the end of the fight,” Kennedy said. “I pointed at [UFC CEO] Dana White, I was like, ‘You’re f****** going to pay me for that fight. Ten seconds happens, 15 seconds happens, and John McCarthy’s like, ‘Hey, come back in, we’re fighting.'”

Kennedy said a “calamity of errors” happened. “[Romero’s] corner spilled some ice,” he said. “They put on too much Vaseline. They’re pretending like they couldn’t speak English.”

All in all, Kennedy said the series of events bought Romero another 40-something seconds of recovery time. But, more importantly, the lull in action and confusion took Kennedy’s mindstate out of the fight. “While I’m leaving the cage, mentally [his] sole focus is getting back into the fight,” he continued.

Kennedy said he had a “huge adrenaline dump,” and around a minute later, he was on the canvas getting pummeled by The Soldier of God. Romero was declared the winner via TKO.

Kennedy said the Romero loss broke his heart. After the match, he told himself that he didn’t want to put himself through the wringer again, especially because his title efforts were derailed.

That wasn’t Kennedy’s last fight. He returned in December 2016 and was on the receiving end of another TKO loss, that time to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 206. But, Kennedy said his retirement truly came after the fiasco with Romero, and that he should never have taken the Gastelum fight.

All in all, Kennedy built an MMA record of 18-6 with eight wins via KO/TKO and six by submission.

Although he never became a UFC or Strikeforce champion, Kennedy’s work outside the cage as a military veteran and personality has earned him the same sort of respect from many in the MMA world.