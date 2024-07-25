When do Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight?

Controversial matchmaking or not, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are scheduled to collide in the squared circle later this year.

After extending his professional boxing record to 10-1 by dominating the “King of Violence” from the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship, Mike Perry, on July 20, “The Problem Child” has once again firmly set his gaze upon the former heavyweight champion.

November 15, 2024, will mark the day the two superstars meet in their headlining battle. The upcoming bout will air exclusively on Netflix and broadcast live in front of a presumed sold-out crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The night will also feature the highly touted rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that’ll yield lightweight supremacy.

Paul and Tyson were originally set to duel on July 20, but the fight was postponed when the latter dropped out after suffering a medical emergency while flying to Los Angeles in May. A representative for Iron Mike told NBC that he was dealing with an ulcer flare-up, but was “doing great.”

Well, we’re around five months out and it seems like all systems are a go for the boxing blockbuster. The match-up has sparked a lot of commentary in the combat sports world, to say the least. And after Paul’s supercharged effort against the outsized and outmatched Perry earlier this month, the idea of a hard-hitting 28-year-old cracking the 58-year-old icon in the head isn’t palatable to many. Regardless, Paul vs. Tyson stands as a cant-look-away sporting and pop culture event, and considering Netflix’s international reach, the contest could be the most-watched fight of all time.

