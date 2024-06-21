Will Caitlin Clark play on the Canadian Olympic team?

As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from Team USA has been a hot topic. The sensational guard, who has significantly boosted the overall views of women’s basketball will not be representing her country at the upcoming Olympic games.

Criticism aside, it’s also brought up the unique opportunity for her to represent Canada. So will Caitlin Clark don the Canadian jersey for the upcoming Olympics, or wait four more years for another chance with Team USA?

Team USA vs Team Canada

When it comes to not making the Olympic team, Caitlin Clark has nothing but praise for the 12 who made it: “it’s the toughest team to make.”



On June 8, 2024, the long-awaited 2024 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team roster was made public and a certain name was missing from the list. Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself by shattering numerous college records and being drafted No. 1 overall in April’s WNBA draft. However, she won’t be participating in the upcoming Olympics, which has greatly polarized the sports world.

On one end, there are those who believe the rookie should definitely be given the chance to compete. However, on the flip side, many are content with the current roster, which includes many great (and more experienced) names in women’s basketball. The team heading to Paris features star players such as: Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, A’Ja Wilson, and Jackie Young.

While Clark did not make the initial roster, she remains eligible to be considered as an alternate if any of the current guards are unable to play due to injury or other reasons. Not letting the exclusion get to her, Clark shared love for the women who were selected, and stated: “I’m excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way… Honestly, no disappointment.”

Will Caitlin Clark join forces with the Canadian Olympic team?

With Clark not chosen to be on the U.S. team, her potential eligibility to play for Canada has been brought up by fans and critics alike. Clark holds dual citizenship, qualifying her to represent either the United States or Canada in international competitions. Dual citizenship in international sports is not uncommon, and can offer athletes more opportunities to participate at the highest levels.

For Clark, who has already established herself as a standout player in the NCAA, this dual eligibility presents a unique dilemma and an exciting possibility for Canadian basketball fans. Despite the tantalizing possibility however, the Des Moines native has not made any moves that suggest she will be switching allegiances to Canada for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Clark has a long history of involvement in USA Basketball programs, where she has represented her country at various youth levels. For this year at least, Clark will be sticking to Team USA.

Nonetheless, if Clark decided to play for Canada, it would have been a monumental boost for Canadian basketball. The addition of a player of her talent and profile could have dramatically improved the team’s competitiveness on the international stage. With that being said, Canada is not without its own rising stars. The Canadian women’s basketball team has shown great promise in recent years, with several players making significant strides in the NCAA and professional leagues.

While Caitlin Clark’s presence would undoubtedly have been a game-changer, the team remains a formidable contender with its current roster. For now, her focus remains on her rising career, as well as her aspirations with Team USA. Whether or not she ever decides to explore her eligibility for the Canadian team in the future remains to be seen.

