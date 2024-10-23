You’ll pay Taylor Swift prices to see the World Series: How Yankees-Dodgers tickets soared to ‘Eras Tour’ heights

If you’re looking to score World Series tickets, be prepared to fork over Taylor Swift prices. Major League Baseball, Fox, and ticket resale sites have officially hit the jackpot with Yankees-Dodgers, the sport’s two most iconic franchises featuring its two biggest superstars meeting on its biggest stage.

As of Tuesday, the cheapest World Series tickets to see Game 1 at Dodger Stadium are listed for over $1,200 on StubHub. And that’s just for upper deck nosebleed seats. Want to sit behind home plate? That’s going to run you $14,000 a pop!

The first time the Dodgers and Yankees met in the World Series, tickets were literally 1000x less expensive 💰🤯 pic.twitter.com/erB0Hm1lH8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2024

It’s an almost identical situation for Games 3-5 at Yankee Stadium. While the cheapest upper deck seats in the Bronx are also fetching over $1,200 on the resale market, one seller listed tickets right behind the visitors’ dugout for $28,000!

By comparison, the least expensive (and yes, we’re now intentionally avoiding the word ‘cheapest’) tickets to see Taylor Swift on Friday in New Orleans are going for $1,300 with stage-front seats listed between $3,000 and $5,000. Hitting Swift levels is no small feat even for the World Series given the Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all-time.

Although Game 1 isn’t until Friday, World Series ticket sales have already exceeded total figures for 2023 according to StubHub and have already driven four times as much revenue as the Astros and Phillies in 2022.

But wait, there’s more! Astronomical World Series prices extend beyond the games themselves. If you’re either lucky or loaded enough to score tickets, there’s then the little issue of parking. Never for the faint of heart in L.A. or New York, it will be even wilder for these games.

Precious VIP parking spots around Dodger Stadium are currently fetching in excess of $1,000 for Friday’s Game 1. Meanwhile, fans opting not to take the subway into the Bronx can expect to pay upwards of $150 to park in either of the two closest lots to Yankee Stadium.

If you’re a Swiftie-level baseball fan hellbent on seeing a once-in-a-generation World Series matchup, here’s the full rundown on resale ticket prices for every game between the Yankees and Dodgers.

World Series schedule and ticket prices 2024

Yankees-Dodgers will be here and gone before you know it with just two days of rest scheduled between games. Here are the dates and cheapest prices currently listed on StubHub as of Tuesday, Oct. 22 with Games 5-7 only as necessary. Should it be a close series that goes the distance, fans can expect price Game 7 prices especially to surge even higher.

Friday, Oct. 25 — Game 1: Yankees at Dodgers — $1,239

Saturday, Oct. 26 — Game 2: Yankees at Dodgers — $1,178

Monday, Oct. 28 — Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees — $1,255

Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees — $1,247

Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees — $1,154 (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 1 — Game 6: Yankees at Dodgers — $1,546 (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 2 — Game 7: Yankees at Dodgers — $1,402 (if necessary)

